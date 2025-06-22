Hearts' Alexandros Kyziridis, Claudio Braga and Christian Borchgrevink (L-R) return for pre-season training | SNS Group

Here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Hearts

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts are back in pre season and preparations are underway for the new campaign.

Derek McInnes’ side will soon head to Spain for pre season training but transfer business has been rife early doors, Stuart Findlay the latest to link up with the new Gorgie head coach. More could arrive in the summer and some may leave as squad overhauling commences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then there’s Lawrence Shankland’s future which still needs resolved before Premier Sports Cup battles get the competitive season underway next month. In the meantime, here are some of the latest transfer headlines when it comes to Hearts.

Why Christian Borchgrevink has picked Hearts

The Norwegian right back has spoken to Hearts TV in his first words since coming to Gorgie from Valerenga, and has detailed why Gorgie is the place for him, and what fans can expect. He said: “I think it's a physical league, especially compared to the Norwegian one. The pace, it goes fast, it's a transitional game. The Norwegian football is played mostly on artificial grass and lately it's been much more technical, sometimes with slow pace.

“I'm looking forward to it as well because I can enjoy a bit of a scrap, a bit of a duel. Maybe it's going to take a while to get used to, but then again, I think that kind of football suits me well as well. I think the biggest part of my game or what I enjoy the most is attacking, like many others. But I like to go run up and down the wing and then I enjoy crossing with my right foot as well. Passing and crossing, I would say I enjoy the final third, giving that last pass or setting up my team, I think, in good areas. Hopefully getting into those positions as often as possible and then deliver from there.”

Alexandros Kyziridis Tynecastle ambition

For the Greek winger, who has joined from Slovak side MFK Zemplin Michalovce, playing at Tynecastle was a huge draw. He said: “What excites me the most? To score in this stadium. I see this stadium, I can imagine that it will be every game full. And this imagination makes me so happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, I love it. I see many great things here and I'm sure that I'm going to enjoy it. And from my side, I will do my best for this club, for everyone here. I'm really happy to be here and excited. For me, it was very easy. The decision that I took was, to be honest, very easy. From the moment that I heard that this big club wanted me, I just said, OK, let's go. It was so simple.”

Brad Spencer talks Hearts

There have been some rumours that key Falkirk star Brad Spencer could be a player Hearts consider this summer. The 29-year-old midfielder has now been asked by the Falkirk Herald about the notions, flattered by links even though little is in them, amid possibly extending his Bairns stay. He said: “I’m obviously happy here. I’ve got a year left on my contract, so I’m happy here. I’m at a place that I enjoy playing my football.

“Obviously, if you’re getting links and things like that with a club like Hearts, it obviously means you’re doing something right. But I know there’s a long way before anything like that would ever happen, so I’m just focused on the now. I don’t really look into what’s going on on the other side, I leave that to other people and I just focus on my football. It’s a place I enjoy my football, so I’d be open to staying. But we’ll see what happens.”