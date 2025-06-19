Derek McInnes has been left beaming over his latest Hearts transfer deal.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Findlay has completed a season-long loan switch to Hearts from Oxford United, as the club’s latest summer transfer is confirmed.

Following on from Claudio Braga’s arrival at the weekend, former Kilmarnock centre back Findlay is the latest done deal. His contract expires at the U’s in 2026 and he has spent since 2023 on loan at Rugby Park, the 29-year-old’s fourth spell at Rugby Park, where Hearts head coach Derek McInnes raved over his importance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Findlay now forms part of the Jambos backline and follows on from the arrival of Portuguese striker Braga, Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee.

What Derek McInnes has said about latest Hearts transfer

McInnes said of the latest recruit ahead of the team returning to pre season this month: “Stuart is obviously someone I know very well from the years we’ve previously spent working together.

“I know his attributes and every aspect of his game. He’s a domineering defender, strong and athletic, and he is a real leader on and off the pitch. I’m delighted to have him here at Hearts.”

A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce the loan signing of Stuart Findlay. The towering defender makes the move to Tynecastle Park for the duration of the 2025/26 campaign from English Championship side Oxford United, subject to Scottish FA approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“29-year-old Stuart is a face well-known to Head Coach Derek McInnes and no stranger to Scottish football. He came through the youth system at Celtic and cut his professional teeth with loan spells at Greenock Morton, Dumbarton and Kilmarnock.

“In 2016 he moved to Newcastle United. Under Rafa Benitez’s tutelage, Stuart made his Magpies debut in an FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

“A loan move back to Rugby Park followed in 2017 and after helping Steve Clarke’s side to a top six finish, he signed permanently for the Ayrshire side the season after, and Killie would go on to secure third place in the Premiership and a place in Europe.

“Stuart’s form didn’t go unnoticed at international level and in 2019 he received his first call up to the Scotland squad. A full cap followed, as did a maiden goal, in a 6-0 EURO 2020 qualifying win over San Marino in October of that year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The opportunity to play stateside presented itself in February 2021, and Stuart crossed the Atlantic to join Philadelphia Union. After 18-months gaining experience in MLS and the CONCACAF Champions League, he returned to British shores to sign for Oxford United.

Hearts latest signing confirmed

“A near ever-present for The U’s in 2022/23, Kilmarnock once again came calling in 2023, bringing Stuart back to the SPFL for back-to-back loan spells. He was instrumental in Derek’s success in 2023/24 as Killie finished fourth in the league, and gained valuable European experience the following campaign.

“The big centre-half will now pull on the famous maroon jersey as he links up with Derek in Gorgie, which has pleased the Jambos’ Head Coach.”

Oxford United’s statement reads: “Stuart Findlay has departed Oxford United on a season-long loan deal to Scottish Premiership side Hearts of Midlothian. The Scottish defender joined Oxford United in 2022, before joining Kilmarnock on loan for two seasons from 2023 to 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 29-year-old’s move to Hearts will bring his time at Oxford United to an end, with his contract expiring at the end of the 2025/26 season. We would like to thank Stuart for this time at Oxford United and we wish him well for this future career.”