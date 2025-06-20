Hearts Head Coach Derek McInnes at the Oriam | SNS Group

There has been an update provided on the striker as well as the latest on Hearts transfers

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derek McInnes has provided an update on the future of Lawrence Shankland at Hearts - and the latest on transfer business.

The striker is out of contract and uncertainty remains around where he will play his football in the 25/26 season. Hearts have returned to the Oriam as preparations begin under new head coach McInnes with new signings like Claudio Braga checking in for work ahead of Premier Sports Cup matches in July.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Premiership fixtures were also released on Friday morning. Speaking to Sky, McInnes says he believes Hearts remain a strong option for Shankland with a view to possible Scotland involvement at the World Cup next year, as a Gorgie contract offer remains on the table.

Lawrence Shankland Hearts future latest

He said: “Lawrence has obviously got a lot to consider. We think we're a really strong option for him whether we're the best option in Lawrence's eyes, we've got to wait and see. But there'll come a point really that we need to draw a line under it and Lawrence has got to look after him and I've got to look after Hearts.

"Hopefully, we can find a solution because he is a player that I think can really thrive with us at Hearts. He's shown in the time here how important he is and you try and not let players like that leave the door without putting up the best fight you can and we're in the fight for him. I believe we're a really strong option for Lawrence. I believe we're the best option for him at this moment. He's got the World Cup to try and get involved in at the end of next season. If he can go score 25, at least 25 goals next season and I think it's a safe bet he'd be going to the World Cup with Scotland, so hopefully there's loads of reasons why Lawrence could see this as a good option for him.

"I always feel deadlines are not always healthy, they can sometimes be a bit antagonistic. There's been enough conversations with Lawrence. I'm due to speak to him again today and we'll see where we go with it. There will come a point where he has to move on and try and secure his future and likewise I need to make sure that we secure our squad going forward but we're not at that stage yet but sooner rather than later really to try and get that resolved because I want clarity in what I'm dealing with/ I'm sure Lawrence is wanting clarity on his future as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts transfer priorities

After a recent splurge of early activity, a winger is on the agenda at Hearts, as McInnes also admits exits are on the cards. He added: "We're just trying to identify maybe different types and players that we feel makes us more competitive and a bit more rounded. We'd still like to try and bring a bit more width to the team particularly off that right hand side and that's been my focus but these things are constant.

“We're still trying to bring a couple in and the squad is quite loaded with players at the minute but I've also got to say I think we've got a lot of good players here, I think I've been blessed and fortunate to inherit the squad that we've got. Let's just try to get a wee bit more out of them.

"Obviously players are always looking for game time. We've all been there and we want to make sure you're part of the manager's plans. Not everybody can play the minutes they want to play. But certainly looking forward to getting started with the lads and seeing where we're at over the next few weeks. There will be no hasty decisions made in the next week or two but certainly there's a lot of tough decisions that are going to have to be made just to free up some space.”