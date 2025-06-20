Here is all you need to know about the Edinburgh derbies this coming season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs are set to do battle again next season as the Premiership fixtures are released.

The Jambos have been on a busy recruitment drive ahead of their Premier Sports Cup fixtures beginning in July. They now know the path they must walk if they are to reclaim the third spot they won in 2024, which was won by Hibs in the 24/25 campaign after a strong first term under David Gray.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His side have Europa League qualification clashes against FC Midtjylland to come in July, before attentions then turn to a busy start to the domestic action. One of the first fixtures Hearts and Hibs fans will look for on the calendar is the Edinburgh derby so what are the details when it comes to derby day in the capital this coming season? Look no further than our guide.

When are the Edinburgh derbies during Premiership season 25/26?

The first Edinburgh derby of the season takes place at Tynecastle on October 4th. The second is December 27th at Easter Road and the final one pre split is February 11th at Tynecastle. Ties will be subject to change based on possible TV scheduling,

How could the amount of Edinburgh derby matches double?

Last season, there were only three clashes in the league between Hearts and Hibs due to the former being in the bottom six, and roles reversed in term 23/24. It doesn’t happen very often but there is a scenario where a total of six derbies could play out. An additional Premiership battle could be added if both sides finish in the top or bottom six together, while they could also meet in the Premier Sports Cup, with Hibs entering at the round of 16. A Scottish Cup meeting could also beckon depending on the draw.

Who ruled the Edinburgh derby last season?

It was Hibs who had the bragging rights in the 24/25 season. Both teams were toiling near the foot of the table when they first drew in October but Hibs then won the festive edition of the fixture at Tynecastle. Their most recent clash was a 2-1 Hibs win at Easter Road thanks to a Jack Iredale goal that eventually won goal of the season for his looping long range strike over Craig Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The defender said of the effort: "Incredible, it's one of the first individual trophies I've won in my football career. You could see by everyone's reaction that they didn't really expect it from me, so that's why it holds more weight. I've been trying to replicate it in training and none of them have come off yet."

And on the prospect of securing third spot this season, the defender added: "I'm confident in the team. Playing in Europe is any player's dream. It's definitely something we want to achieve in the dressing room."