Hearts have announced they have handed a new deal to one of their brightest prospects.

Hearts have rewarded young midfielder Finlay Pollock for his progression over the last year with a new contract.

The Scotland Under-19 international has made eight senior appearances for the club and scored his maiden first-team goal in a League Cup win against Stirling Albion in July 2021. After spending time on loan with East Fife during the second half of the same season, Pollock enjoyed another productive stint away from Tynecastle last season as he joined Championship club Raith Rovers on a season-long deal.

A return of six goals in 25 appearances was enough to see Pollock named as the club’s young player of the year - although his season was curtailed by an injury suffered in a win against Ayr United. However, he will now return to Tynecastle this summer and will hope to force his way into the Hearts side under new manager Derek McInnes after impressing working under former Celtic and Scotland midfielder Barry Robson during his time with Raith.

Pollock was not the only Hearts youngster to commit to the club this week after B Team prospect Gus Stevenson put pen-to-paper on a one-year contract extension. The versatile youngster has made 43 appearances over the last two seasons and his impact has been praised by B Team head coach Angus Beith.

He said: “We’re delighted that Gus has extended his contract by a further year. He is someone who has a strong passion for the game which, as a coach, makes him a joy to work with. Gus had to deal with some unity setbacks last season which hampered his consistency and game minutes. However, with his attitude and willingness to improve, alongside his exciting qualities, we are confident that Gus can thrive next season, with the support and challenge of all the coaching staff."

What have Hearts said about Finlay Pollock’s new contract?

Raith's Finlay Pollock was named the Kirkcaldy club's Young Player of the Year (Pic by Ross Parker/SNS Group)

A club statement released on Thursday read: “The club is pleased to announce that Finlay Pollock has signed a one-year contract extension, taking his current deal to the summer of 2027. A product of the Hearts Academy, Finlay signed his first professional contract with the club in 2021, shortly after making his first team debut against Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Tynecastle.

“Injuries robbed the attacker of valuable game time in the campaigns that followed, but season 24/25 saw Pollock return to form in fine fashion. Having begun the season impressing in the Lowland League with Hearts B, the 21-year-old made the move to Raith Rovers on loan in September. Under Rovers’ boss Barry Robson, Pollock found himself in a new role, playing as a central striker, using his pace to stretch defences and with the coaching of former Jambo Colin Cameron, Finlay hit form, scoring six goals as the Stark’s Park side pushed for the playoffs.

“It was a frustrating end to the season for Pollock, who missed the final four matches of the season due to a hamstring injury sustained in a victory over Ayr United. That didn’t stop Finlay from picking up Rovers’ Young Player of the Year Award at their end of season awards and he now puts pen to paper on an extra 12 months in Gorgie as he continues his recovery.”

