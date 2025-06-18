There has been an update as Tony Bloom’s Hearts investment proposal enters a new stage.

Tony Bloom’s investment proposals have taken another step towards completion during a meeting at Tynecastle.

An extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of shareholders was scheduled for June 18th at Tynecastle to formally approve the Brighton and Hove Albion owner’s £9.86 million investment in the club. The EGM is another key step towards the move being fully approved after Foundation of Hearts members overwhelmingly said yes to the proposal.

Bloom’s bid for minority stake in the Premiership club has now been formally passed and it’s hoped the shares will be issued and the deal completed within the next seven to 10 days. The Entrepreneur behind Jamestown Analytics which Hearts have used in recruitment will get a 29% stake in Hearts through a new tranche of non-voting shares.

What is Tony Bloom getting in Hearts investment?

A huge 98.5% of the 6,208 Foundation of Hearts members who voted last month said yes to the proposals and on Wednesday, shareholders were asked for their support on three resolutions; provide authority to the board to issue shares to issue 63,917,644 non-voting shares to Tony Bloom, provide authority to the board to disapply pre-emption rights which would otherwise apply in respect of these non-voting shares and to approve the adoption of a new set of articles of association for the club.

These resolutions passed with the non-voting ordinary shares coming at 10p a piece, to a total nominal value of approximately £6.391m. That figure is the nominal value of shares while the near £10m Bloom investment is the share premium and relates to market value of the shares. Once the deal is fully signed and sealed, the Brighton owner will then appoint a close ally to the board at Tynecastle. FOH chairman Gerry Mallon has already spoken of how big the investment can be.

Why Tony Bloom investment at Hearts is being backed

He said last month: “Well, we think this is a fantastic deal, we think this is a game changer and we think this is something which can put us on a different level. I think bringing somebody on board with the integrity, with the capability and of the calibre of Tony Bloom is a great coup for us. I think it's a great vote of confidence in Heart of Midlothian for us and we think this is something which perpetuates and reinforces the solidity that we have with fan ownership at this club and allows us to guarantee the future for Heart of Midlothian Football Club for the next generation.

“Tony is somebody who's passionate about football. He's a real fan. He grew up watching Scottish football as well as watching English football and so he's really excited to take the knowledge that he's got and the knowledge that he and his really sophisticated team have built up over the years and to help benefit from applying that into Scottish football. He thinks he can do something with us which is really special and which will really help shake up the Scottish football establishment and I'm definitely keen to help him do that.”