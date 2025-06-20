Here are Hearts' Premiership fixtures | SNS Group

Here are Hearts’ Premiership fixtures in full for the 25/26 season

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have had their fixtures for the 25/26 Scottish Premiership season revealed.

Derek McInnes’ first league game will come against Aberdeen at home on August 4th, live on Sky Sports on a Monday night while they also take on Dundee United, Motherwell, Livingston and Rangers at the start of the season. The first derby comes in at October fourth on home soil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is the full domestic league calendar, excluding post split matches which are to be determined.

Hearts’ Premiership fixtures in full

August

Aberdeen (4)

Dundee United (9)

Motherwell (23)

Livingston (30)

September

Rangers (13)

Falkirk (27)

October

Hibs (4)

Kilmarnock (18)

Celtic (25)

St Mirren (29)

November

Dundee (1)

Dundee United (9)

Aberdeen (22)

Motherwell (29)

December

Kilmarnock (3)

Celtic (6)

St Mirren (13)

Rangers (20)

Hibs (27)

Falkirk (30)

January

Livingston (3)

Dundee (10)

Celtic (24)

Dundee United (31)

February

St Mirren (4)

Hibs (11)

Rangers (14)

Falkirk (21)

Aberdeen (28)

March

Kilmarnock (14)

Dundee (21)

April

Livingston (4)

Motherwell (11)

Key dates for season 25/26

WILLIAM HILL PREMIERSHIP

Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 2/3, 2025

Fixture round 33: Weekend of April 11/12, 2026

Fixture round 38: Weekend of May 16/17, 2026

William Hill Premiership play-off final: Thursday May 21 & Sunday May 24, 2026

PREMIER SPORTS CUP

Group stage: MD1: Weekend of July 12/13, 2025MD2: Midweek of July 15/16, 2025MD3: Weekend of July 19/20, 2025MD4: Midweek of July 22/23, 2025MD5: Weekend of July 26/27, 2025

SCOTTISH CUP

Preliminary Round One: weekend of Saturday, 9 August 2025

Preliminary Round Two: weekend of Saturday, 30 August 2025

First Round: weekend of Saturday, 27 September 2025

Second Round: weekend of Saturday, 25 October 2025

Third Round: weekend of Saturday, 29 November 2025

Fourth Round: weekend of Saturday, 17 January 2026

Fifth Round: weekend of Saturday, 7 February 2026

Quarter-Finals: weekend of Saturday, 7 March 2026

Semi-Finals: Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April 2026

Final: Saturday, 23 May 2026