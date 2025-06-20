Hearts' Premiership fixtures in full for season 25/26 including opening weekend, first five and more
Hearts have had their fixtures for the 25/26 Scottish Premiership season revealed.
Derek McInnes’ first league game will come against Aberdeen at home on August 4th, live on Sky Sports on a Monday night while they also take on Dundee United, Motherwell, Livingston and Rangers at the start of the season. The first derby comes in at October fourth on home soil.
Here is the full domestic league calendar, excluding post split matches which are to be determined.
Hearts’ Premiership fixtures in full
August
Aberdeen (4)
Dundee United (9)
Motherwell (23)
Livingston (30)
September
Rangers (13)
Falkirk (27)
October
Hibs (4)
Kilmarnock (18)
Celtic (25)
St Mirren (29)
November
Dundee (1)
Dundee United (9)
Aberdeen (22)
Motherwell (29)
December
Kilmarnock (3)
Celtic (6)
St Mirren (13)
Rangers (20)
Hibs (27)
Falkirk (30)
January
Livingston (3)
Dundee (10)
Celtic (24)
Dundee United (31)
February
St Mirren (4)
Hibs (11)
Rangers (14)
Falkirk (21)
Aberdeen (28)
March
Kilmarnock (14)
Dundee (21)
April
Livingston (4)
Motherwell (11)
Key dates for season 25/26
WILLIAM HILL PREMIERSHIP
Fixture round 1: Weekend of August 2/3, 2025
Fixture round 33: Weekend of April 11/12, 2026
Fixture round 38: Weekend of May 16/17, 2026
William Hill Premiership play-off final: Thursday May 21 & Sunday May 24, 2026
PREMIER SPORTS CUP
Group stage: MD1: Weekend of July 12/13, 2025MD2: Midweek of July 15/16, 2025MD3: Weekend of July 19/20, 2025MD4: Midweek of July 22/23, 2025MD5: Weekend of July 26/27, 2025
SCOTTISH CUP
Preliminary Round One: weekend of Saturday, 9 August 2025
Preliminary Round Two: weekend of Saturday, 30 August 2025
First Round: weekend of Saturday, 27 September 2025
Second Round: weekend of Saturday, 25 October 2025
Third Round: weekend of Saturday, 29 November 2025
Fourth Round: weekend of Saturday, 17 January 2026
Fifth Round: weekend of Saturday, 7 February 2026
Quarter-Finals: weekend of Saturday, 7 March 2026
Semi-Finals: Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April 2026
Final: Saturday, 23 May 2026