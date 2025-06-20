A new face was added to Derek McInnes' backroom staff as the Hearts boss continues to settle into life at Tynecastle.

Derek McInnes has enjoyed a productive start to life at Hearts after adding a number of new faces to the squad he inherited last month.

The former Kilmarnock manager wasted little time in boosting his on-field ranks as the likes of Stuart Findlay, Oisin McEntee, Claudio Braga and Alexandros Kyziridis all arrived at Tynecastle and Elton Kabangu’s loan switch was converted into a permanent move.

McInnes has also added to his backroom staff after Ross Grant was named as the club’s new set-piece coach after joining the Jambos from Premiership rivals Dundee United after spending four years within the academy setup at Tannadice. Hearts gave an insight into Grant’s responsibility in a statement released on the club website as they stated he will ‘tailored coaching and analysis to the first team as part of a data driven approach to improving both attacking and defensive set piece outcomes’.

Why Hearts have moved to bolster Derek McInnes’ backroom

Grant has a solid grounding in coaching after working at several levels with the AM Soccer Club set up by Austin McPhee and working alongside the highly regarded coach during his time with Danish club FC Midtjylland, Aston Villa and Scotland.

Grant is now relishing the opportunity to make the most of his experience working alongside McPhee and is determined to showcase his ‘innovation and creativity’ during his time at Tynecastle.

Speaking to the official club website, he said: “I’m delighted to be joining Hearts, and can’t wait to get started. Working alongside Austin, my understanding and knowledge of set pieces, and the importance of them, in the game has developed across the years.

“I had a good conversation with Graeme Jones about integrating set play coaching into the club. I'll look to provide clarity, but I'm also excited to develop innovation and creativity about how we make set pieces more successful in both attacking and defensive terms. I'm looking forward to working with the new management team ahead of the new season."

Hearts verdict on new coach

A club statement reads: “Heart of Midlothian Football Club is delighted to confirm the appointment of Ross Grant as the club’s first Set Play Coach. Bringing 15 years of experience to Gorgie across grassroots and professional settings, Ross also holds degrees in sports and performance coaching from Abertay and the University of Stirling. Ross joins the Jambos from Premiership side Dundee United, where he spent four years coaching in the professional phase of the Tannadice academy.

“Forming a key part of Derek McInnes’ backroom staff, he will provide tailored coaching and analysis to the first team as part of a data driven approach to improving both attacking and defensive set piece outcomes. Starting in 2010, Ross cut his coaching teeth at Austin MacPhee’s highly regarded AM Soccer Club, working his way up to General Manager before picking up further experience coaching in the United States and China.

“Ross’s relationship with MacPhee continued into the latter’s roles at FC Midtjylland, Aston Villa and the Scotland national team, where Ross provided support and analysis to Austin in his role as Set Piece Coach for the last six years. He’ll now bring his talents to Tynecastle as the Jambos begin a new era under the leadership of Derek McInnes.”