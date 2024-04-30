Hearts are third in the table currently

Lawrence Shankland has been tipped to attract interest this summer - and a Man City hero reckons the Hearts talisman has Premier League credentials.

The Tynecastle leader has been nominated for PFA Scotland Player of the Year after his stunning season with Steven Naismith’s men. He looks likely to be on the plane to Germany with Scotland this summer for Euro 2024, where he’s competing with Che Adams and Lyndon Dykes for a starting spot.

On the club front, Shankland has a year to go on his Hearts contract, and interest will likely crop up after January rumours appeared in numbers. Paul Dickov, the former Scotland forward who featured for Man City plus others, thinks Shankland has the capability of playing at England’s top table.

He thinks his numbers are certainly worth applauding, as he assessed his future and chances of starting at Euro 2024. Dickov told OLBG: “A lot of teams are going to be interested in him and not just in Scotland, I’d be shocked if Championship or even Premier League teams didn’t enquire about him.

“He has scored a lot of goals over the last few seasons, he’s a talented boy, with great all round game as well as finishing ability. Lawrence is in the Scotland set-up now and possibly could start at the Euros.

“I would imagine both Celtic and Rangers will be interested in him again this summer. However, it wouldn't surprise me if he moved down to England in the Premier League or the Championship and took on a new challenge. He’s been a goalscoring machine for the last few seasons and deserves whatever opportunities come his way.”

On Shankland’s national team chances, Dickov added: “Lyndon Dykes has been up there on his own in the past and Shankland has also played as a lone striker in a few games.

“I could see Steve at some point selecting both of them. He’s always liked having two strikers on the pitch and I would imagine if that’s the case, then he’ll pick Dykes, because he's always done well for Scotland, and pair him with Shankland.

“I would love to see Lawrence in the summer get a proper opportunity to shine at the Euros. It's just great for Scotland to have options, those two may be the ones he’ll go with but Che will be there as well. Scotland has plenty of talent at the moment all across the pitch, which is exciting.