The former Hearts boss is now abroad | SNS Group

The former Hearts, Tottenham and Wolves man is on the move.

Ian Cathro has promised a brand of football appealing to the eye after the former Hearts boss was named manager of Portuguese top flight club Estoril Praia.

The former Tynecastle boss has not been back in the dugout since a tough stint in charge of the Jambos. But he has amassed coaching experience at Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Al Ittihad, where has worked as an assistant coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cathro was previously in Portugal with Rio Ave as assistant manager but now at 37, makes the return to frontline management. He has not been in the game since leaving Al Ittihad but has declared that he comes back to the dugout with a view to thrill.

The manager said: “The first impressions I have of the club are very good. I feel that it is a club full of desire to grow, to improve and who are ambitious. I am happy to be here and want to play my part in the process.

"In the coming weeks, we have a lot of work to do and I believe we will be very well prepared for when the new league season starts. A word to the fans...I want to bring energy to this team. That's what they are going to see - an attacking team full of energy."