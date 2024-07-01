Former Tottenham and Wolves coach + Hearts boss makes managerial promise as foreign club name him gaffer
Ian Cathro has promised a brand of football appealing to the eye after the former Hearts boss was named manager of Portuguese top flight club Estoril Praia.
The former Tynecastle boss has not been back in the dugout since a tough stint in charge of the Jambos. But he has amassed coaching experience at Tottenham Hotspur, Wolves and Al Ittihad, where has worked as an assistant coach.
Cathro was previously in Portugal with Rio Ave as assistant manager but now at 37, makes the return to frontline management. He has not been in the game since leaving Al Ittihad but has declared that he comes back to the dugout with a view to thrill.
The manager said: “The first impressions I have of the club are very good. I feel that it is a club full of desire to grow, to improve and who are ambitious. I am happy to be here and want to play my part in the process.
"In the coming weeks, we have a lot of work to do and I believe we will be very well prepared for when the new league season starts. A word to the fans...I want to bring energy to this team. That's what they are going to see - an attacking team full of energy."
Cathro was appointed manager of Hearts in December 2016. They won 5 of the remaining 22 league games in the 16/17 campaign with the now former Tottenham and Wolves coach in charge, and was sacked after a disappointing League Cup group stage campaign the following season.
