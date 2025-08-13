The Chelsea and Everton legend has been forced to answer questions over the ex Everton, Hearts and Sunderland man.

Frank Lampard has cleared up speculation over a former Hearts and Everton striker after some claimed to spot signs of pre season disgruntlement.

The former midfielder is now manager of Coventry City, having previously been boss at Derby County, Chelsea and Everton, the latter of which he worked with Ellis Simms. He is a product of the Toffees academy and enjoyed a loan spell at Tynecastle, scoring seven goals in 21 games before a stint with Sunderland. After 12 outings for Everton, he joined Coventry City.

Some had surmised after reluctance to celebrate against St Pauli, there was a lack of enthusiasm emanating from ex Jambos and Everton man. Having worked with him before, Lampard has been keen to banish any such notions.

He told Coventry Live: “No, I know Ellis very well. I worked with him at Everton as well and Ellis is not one to probably take his shirt off and run around swinging it over his head. It was a pre-season game.

“People react in different ways but I can say there’s absolutely nothing in there. People shouldn’t read anything into that. Knowing Ellis so well, he’s a diligent boy, a really likeable lad who wants to do really well. So there’s nothing to read into his celebration in a pre-season game.”

Simms further responded to his sceptics with the winner in a 1-0 victory against Luton Town in the Carabao Cup, where Lampard was impressed by what he brought into the game, even if he was disappointed not to net more. The boss said: “Making good runs and arriving in the box is the starting point and then the technical bit and the finishing is the other bit.

“But we know with Ellis that he can score goals. He has to be at his absolute best in terms of fitness to come in and start or come on because his physical presence is big. He can give us a lot as well in terms of hold up, running into channels, stretching defences and pushing them back. And then obviously getting in and around the box.

“ I know he’s disappointed not to have scored a hat-trick, and that’s fair enough. I would much rather that than the game pass by without those chances, so good for him.”

Currently in the Hearts forward line, the Jambos have Lawrence Shankland as their main talisman. Head coach Derek McInnes has an abundance of options to choose frim alongside the Scotland international, including Claudio Braga, Pierre Landry Kabore, Elton Kabangu and James Wilson also available to play through the middle. Next up is St Mirren in the Premier Sports Cup last 16.