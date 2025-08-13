The experienced former Tottenham and West Ham boss has been talking Hearts plus Hibs

Harry Redknapp believes Hearts and Hibs are bound to thrive through investment from Tony Bloom and Bill Foley.

The Premiership pair have ushered in new eras, with David Gray’s side finishing third in last year’s Premiership amid Bournemouth owner Foley taking a 25% stake of ownership via Black Knight Football Group. That initial investment in 2024 was worth £6m and Hearts have followed up with Brighton owner Tony Bloom taking a 29% stake in the Tynecastle side, in exchange for £9.86 million.

They are also benefiting from Bloom’s renowned recruitment software, Jamestown Analytics, which has played a key role in summer transfer business under new head coach Derek McInnes. Redknapp has watched Bournemouth and Brighton establish themselves as solid English Premier Leagues clubs, now expecting them to replicate that success in Edinburgh.

Amid transition and a difficult start to the domestic season at Rangers, Redknapp reckons both could push the Ibrox side, and make themselves the teams to beat when it comes to third spot. The former Tottenham and West Ham United manager told BetVictor Casino: “It's great to see Tony Bloom get involved. I love what he's achieved at Brighton. I'm sure he'll do great at Hearts and Hibs are the same. The Bournemouth owners, they're invested in Hibs and they've done amazing.

“Hibs had a great year last year finishing third and they've had a win in Europe already, away from home in the first leg. Hibs are another good team. Hearts and Hibs have a big rivalry. I mean they're the two teams that could push Rangers. They're not going to push Celtic. I think Celtic will still probably be the team. But Russell Martin's gone to Rangers. They had a great result in Europe again.

“He'll have them playing a brand of football that he loves to play, with possession. He's a confident guy. Russell Martin, he wants what he wants and he sticks to his beliefs and I think that be enough if they get the right players in, they are a great club.

Hearts and Hibs start to season in focus

“People don't realise just how big those two clubs are. Celtic and Rangers, two of the biggest clubs in the world. There's an incredible fanbase all over the world. But, Hearts and Hibs are the two teams this year that could challenge, I think it'll be a Celtic, Rangers one two again, and Hearts and Hibs will probably battle out for third place.”

Hearts have started their campaign with a 100% record, a late 3-2 win over Dundee United at the weekend making it two wins out of two in the league, following on from winning all of their Premier Sports Cup group stage matches. They face St Mirren in the last 16 this weekend.

Hibs have defeated Dundee and drew with Kilmarnock so far this campaign. They host Partizan Belgrade on Thursday in the second leg of their Conference League third round qualifier, having won the first tie in Serbia 2-0. The winner plays AEK Larnaca or Legia Warsaw at the play-off stage for a chance to reach the league phase.