Jim Goodwin has done 11 incoming transfers this summer

Dundee United’s total of 11 summer signings so far makes Hearts look almost lazy by comparison. Nine is the tally in Gorgie ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tayside. If Hearts prioritised size and physicality with new recruits like 6ft 3in Oisin McEntee and Stuart Findlay, plus 6ft 2in Tomas Magnusson, then United are literally on another level. Walking into Tannadice will be like entering Land of the Giants.

Jim Goodwin’s extensive squad overhaul has centred around height and brute strength this year. Goalkeeper Yevhen Kucherenko is 6ft 3in, defenders Iruie Iovu and Krisztián Keresztes are 6ft 5in, while fellow centre-back Bert Esselink stands at 6ft 3in. In midfield, there is 6ft 1in Panutche Camara flanked by 6ft winger Ivan Dolcek. Strikers Max Watters and Zach Sapsford are 6ft 2 in and 6ft 1in respectively. Factor in sizeable existing players like 6ft 6in Ross Graham and 6ft Vicko Sevelj, and United suddenly become a monstrous opponent in the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts coaching staff spent time this week assessing Sunday’s opponents following the influx of new players. Head coach Derek McInnes is aware of the size and threat awaiting his team in Dundee. “I think it’s something that’s quite common now in the Scottish Premiership,” he told the Edinburgh News. “Last season, a number of teams had players with a more physical profile. If they don’t have size then they certainly have energy. I think those types of players are becoming more relevant in this league.

“Looking at Dundee United, we are just trying to get a good handle on them because there’s been such a turnaround of players there. Jim has used a couple of shapes since the games started. He has had different games to look at things. They were favourites in the European tie against UNA Strassen from Luxembourg. I was at their game on Sunday at Falkirk and I thought they were good enough to get their point. They had good counter-attacking threat, sat in their shape and broke really well at times.

“A lot of Jim’s teams - St Mirren, Aberdeen and, last season - sat in their shape. Even at home at times, they are happy to give up a bit of possession. They had a punch in them last season, though. It wasn’t just [Sam] Dalby, they broke well from deep. We are trying to get a handle on the players they have signed and the profiles they have. Like myself, Jim will be trying to integrate a lot of new players. We managed to do a lot of it during League Cup games, whereas he is having to do it through European games and Premiership matches.”

United were in Austria taking on Rapid Vienna on Thursday in the first leg of their UEFA Conference League third round qualifier. A quick turnaround means they have less than three days to prepare for Hearts’ visit. “At this stage of the season, particularly for United in Europe, you are just trying to juggle the squad,” explained McInnes. “We are all finding out about our players, especially the ones we have just signed.”

Following Monday’s opening Premiership win against Aberdeen at a raucous Tynecastle, McInnes wants Hearts to play with the same zest at Tannadice. “Our approach doesn’t change,” he insisted. “The intention is always to try to get fast starts in games, impose ourselves and try to make sure teams don’t settle. Sometimes that happens a bit more obviously than other times. You are fighting fire with fire a lot, especially away from home when the home team tries to do that to you.

“United are in a good place at the moment. They are in Europe, this is their first home league game of the season. They will be eager to get on the front foot and we need to be ready for that. We have to pick the team we think is right for Sunday’s game, but we just want a similar outcome to Monday. We want to win the game. As long as we score one more goal than our opponents, then we can look at anything else.”