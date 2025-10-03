The former Partick Thistle fullback has put pen to paper on a new contract at Tynecastle on the eve of the first Edinburgh Derby of the season.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Harry Milne has signed a new contract with Hearts just eight months on from initially agreeing to join the Gorgie club earlier this year.

The former Partick Thistle fullback, who has been one of the Jambos most consistent performers this season, has earned praise for stepping up to replace the gap left by James Penrice in the summer. The Jambos secured £2 million as the 26-year old joined AEK Athens and haven’t really missed him due to Milne’s fine form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts agreed to sign the former Aberdeen youth player in February and Penrice’s departure gave him the opportunity to make the starting left back jersey his, which he has done. That initial deal was for 18 months but the extension is set to keep him in Maroon until the summer of 2027.

Hearts boss praises ‘first class’ Harry Milne as defender signs new contract

Speaking to the official Heart of Midlothian website, head coach Derek McInnes said: “It’s great news that Harry has signed a new deal and it really keeps the positivity flowing ahead of a big game this weekend. Harry has been first class since I came into the club.

“He gives his all on the pitch, he’s eager to learn and I think the fans have really taken to him. What pleases me is that there is even more to come from him, so to get his future sorted is fantastic for everybody.”

The club’s official statement read: “Heart of Midlothian is delighted to announce that Harry Milne has signed a new contract. The in-form defender has penned a new deal, keeping him at Tynecastle Park until the summer of 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“28-year-old Harry joined the Jambos from Partick Thistle during last season’s winter transfer window. He hasn’t looked back since seizing his opportunity in the first team this campaign, earning rave reviews for his marauding runs down both flanks, bagging four assists and one goal in 10 appearances.

“With the Edinburgh derby only one day away, the Jam Tarts go into the capital clash with the boost of Harry committing his future to the club, something that pleases Head Coach Derek McInnes.”

Milne’s meteoric rise from Highland League to Scottish Premiership table topper

Milne’s senior football journey began with Cove Rangers, then of the Highland League, a decade ago in 2015. He was part of multiple promotions with the Aberdeen club and played over 200 first team matches there.

Helping them climb from the fifth tier to the third in SPFL League One, he left in 2019 for his first crack at full time football with Partick Thistle in the Championship. His two and a half seasons at Firhill caught the eye of Hearts but he managed just a handful of first team appearances in his first few months in Edinburgh before Penrice’s departure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was talk of the club reinforcing at left back in the summer but Milne’s early season from soon saw that die down as he very much made the postion his. He’ll now be hoping to cap off the good news of his contract extension with a win in tomorrow’s Edinburgh Derby.