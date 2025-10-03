Greek goalscorer is a star show in the SPFL Premiership

Everything about Alexandros Kyziridis screams confidence: The pearly-white smile, the sharp haircut, the goatee beard, even the nonchalant strut out of the lift for this interview. He offers a gentle handshake. His words hit somewhat harder with what is an excellent command of English. We are in a quiet corner of Hearts’ Riccarton training base ahead of an Edinburgh derby against Hibs. Kyziridis and his self-belief are designed for such a potent fixture.

The Greek winger is quickly developing into an idol among Tynecastle supporters after four goals in nine appearances. He arrived as an unknown quantity from the Slovakian club Zemplín Michalovce in June. Less than four months later, fans are waiting outside grounds to ask for photos, autographs, or simply offer congratulations on his latest strike. Saturday’s beauty against Falkirk demonstrated all of the 25-year-old’s best attributes as he skilfully evaded two opponents to lash a 25-yard belter into the top corner.

Kyziridis knows he’s got what it takes to succeed in Scotland. The assuredness is quite something as he perches against a wall to speak to the Edinburgh News. He is not arrogant, simply cool and assertive. Crucially, he has the desire to improve. Four goals isn’t enough, for a start. “Actually, I could score more. I always try to score goals or make assists,” he says. “That’s why I am playing because I always try to help the team. I want to continue doing that.

“My last goal was really good. I watched it on the TV after the game. I have to say, in the moment before I hit the shot, when I touched the ball I knew it would go in. I felt it and I knew I made good contact, so I was just waiting for the ball to hit the net. Then I went to celebrate with all the fans.”

It was Kyziridis’ signature move, one which worked in Slovakia, Slovenia, Hungary and Greece before Scotland: Collect the ball wide on the left flank, cut inside at pace, dribble past any opponents in the way, and dispatch a screamer towards goal with his stronger right foot.

“Yeah, two seconds before I take the ball I know what I will do,” he explains. “It’s whether I will choose to shoot or make a cross or pass. From the moment I received the ball on Saturday, I know that if I go inside and I go past the first player, I have to keep going and shoot. Another player came to me, I had to beat him, and once I beat him I found a bit of space so I hit my shot.

“This is what I love to do, to run in and shoot or try to find my team-mates for an assist. If I am on the right side then I will do the same, but it’s a bit more difficult from the right side because I have to shoot with my left foot. But even from the right I will try to shoot with the left, no problem for me.”

You begin to wonder if anything is any problem for him. The fervid atmosphere of Hearts against Hibs will get the winger’s blood pumping as he looks to perform for his new public once more. “All my team-mates told me a lot about this derby. It’s going to be a great atmosphere and we are expecting it will be full, of course. We will do our best to win the game. It’s going to be tough, we know that, and of course we are aiming for three points.

“I receive a lot of messages and I love it. Sometimes I try to answer but there is so many of them. The relationship with the fans is very good. I am trying to make them happy and this is the most important thing for me. Sometimes in the street they ask me for photos or autographs. After the Falkirk game, many fans were waiting for me outside. They said: ‘What a goal.’ I just say: ‘Thank you.’ Then they told me: ‘Just do it against Hibs.’ This is what I will try to do.”

Hearts followers adore him, the Hibs support doubtless the opposite simply because of the shirt he will be wearing on Saturday. Kyziridis gives a shrug and explains that he enjoys being loved and hated. Derby games in Hungary were not exactly tranquil affairs, but he expects the Edinburgh version to be levels above.

“The biggest derby I played was in Hungary - Debrecen against Ferencvaros,” says Kyziridis. “It was a nice experience, a lot of fireworks and noise, but I expect this game on Saturday will be 10 times better. I will be ready for that. Every player wants to play in these games and I love them. That’s why I play football. I like the pressure. I like fans from one side who love me and the others to hate me.”

Why should Hearts v Hibs be 10 times better than Debrecen-Ferencvaros? “Because it’s a different type of football. Here in Scotland, the fans are more crazy if you compare them with Hungarians.” Fair enough. Kyziridis is learning about his new country quickly. The desire to be better is what convinced him to join Hearts as he looks to build his reputation. There is more to come.

“A lot. I have so many things to give and I am ready for it,” he stresses. “The manager wants me to continue to do my stuff. That’s the most important thing for him, for me to be myself. He knows I am a player with confidence and I need someone to trust me. He trusts me and I feel it so I try to do everything. I am free to play offensively, but also defensively he asks me to do some things that I cannot say. I am trying to do them but offensively he gives me freedom to do what I like.”

Derek McInnes was often heard during pre-season games demanding more defensive work from Kyziridis. “Yeah, but it’s normal. When I came here, we were two new guys. The manager wanted to put me in the team with the right instructions. When he asks something from me, I always try to do it. I like the project of the team and I like the way we play football. This is the right way to continue, in my opinion.”

A few stern shouts from the technical area were never likely to dent this player’s confidence. That side of Kyziridis’ character might well be uninhibitable. As if to prove the point, he provides his boldest answer yet when asked if he expected Hearts to be sitting top of the Scottish Premiership in October. “Yeah, that’s why I came here,” he smiles.