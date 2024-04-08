Heart winner at St Mirren leaves pundit baffled as he's left perplexed by 'incredible' penalty box melee
Neil McCann has been left baffled by how Hearts managed to find their crucial winner away at St Mirren on Saturday.
Steven Naismith’s side made it 10 wins away from home in the Premiership thanks to a Jorge Grant penalty in the first half and Mikael Mandron own goal in the second. It leaves them third in the table after a 2-1 win and 11 points clear of fourth-placed Kilmarnock with six games to play this season.
The nature of the winner was aided by Storm Kathleen. Alex Cochrane’s corner into the box swirled and Alan Forrest’s attempts to divert it goalward didn’t appear succesful. But the ball eventually worked it’s way towards goal and then into the bottom corner.
Former Hearts winger Neil McCann was left open-mouthed by the incident that bagged three Gorgie points, but Forrest won’t care either way as ultimately it played a key role in victory. McCann told Sportscene: “This is incredible.
“I am not quite sure how Alan Forrest manages to try and head it on target but goes the opposite way, and Mandron who is trying to get his head on it misses it and then it’s kicked into his own net. It’s such a calamity.
“You can see Alan, he runs away and he is not sure whether to celebrate, is it his? Is it not? There is probably a tinge of embarrassment there but latterly he won’t care as it found the back of the net, but I don’t know how he did it.”
