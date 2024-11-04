Tynecastle club published their financial results today

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts’ annual accounts show an operating loss of £1.2m for the year ended 30 June, 2024, with costs rising by more than £1.6m. The club generated turnover in excess of £20m for the second year in succession, with total staff costs sitting at more than £16m.

The accounts were published today on the official Hearts website. The club’s total loss for the year amounts to £4.4m and is largely attributed to the rise in operating costs, plus the absence of group-stage European football during the 2023/24 campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benefactor donations for the year were £4m, plus an extra £1,478,000 coming from supporters via cash pledges to club owners, Foundation of Hearts. Encouragingly, Hearts’ commercial revenue increased by 28 per cent year on year, whilst sponsorship and advertising revenue was up by 40 per cent.

Note 34 of the accounts also detailed a £7million loan facility agreed by the club. It read: “On 28 September 2024, the company acquired a £7m 10-year term loan facility from a director. £4m of this was received in advance on 8 August 2024. Interest on this loan is at commercial rates. Part of this loan will be used to repay the loan outstanding to Bidco (1874) Limited during the year ended 30 June 2025.”

A statement attached to the accounts read: “From a financial standpoint, season 23/24 was challenging. We reported Turnover of £20.25m and whilst this is a marginal decrease from the prior year, it does demonstrate significant year-on-year growth given the absence of European group stage football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Growth was prevalent in our sponsorship, broadcasting and commercial areas, with a marginal reduction in our gate receipts, and a reduction in our football prize monies, due to our non-participation in the European group stages. This inherent revenue growth, along with the continuing support from our benefactors and the Foundation of Hearts, allowed us to continue to invest in our staff including our players, our backroom support teams and our commercial and administrative support teams.

“Our staff costs increased by £1.1m over the season, which once again demonstrates our continued investment in this area. We are of course a Living Wage employer and have been since 2016 - an element of this investment reflects this commitment.

“Our operating costs increased by £1.6m, year on year, reflecting the impact of rising prices in almost all areas of our business along with increased costs associated with our revenue growth; the provision of additional facilities for our football department and the ongoing operational costs associated with our enlarged infrastructure.

“We are reporting an EBITDA loss of £1.2m this year, the first time for many years, and whilst this is disappointing, we are confident that we can return to profitability given our European group stage participation in season 24/25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our depreciation and amortisation costs have increased by £0.6m reflecting our increased infrastructure costs, given the completion of the Main Stand and our continuing investment in players. Our balance sheet at 30 June 2024 remains strong with Net Assets of £20m.

“Our net cash outflow during the year amounted to £3.6m, with cash generated from operations of £0.8m, net spend on player and infrastructure investment of £5m and net incoming loans of £0.7m. Financially, this was a challenging year for the club, however we continued to invest in our playing squad and our staff teams, and we completed the new Main Stand, thus continuing to enhance Tynecastle Park and the club for the future.”

On the benefactor donations, Hearts’ statement added that £6m had been received but £2m of that would be deferred: “During the year, the company received £6.0m (2023: £4.0m) in donations from a director. Of this £6.0m received during the year, £2.0m has been recorded as deferred income as this relates to the season 2024/25. The remaining amount of £4.0m (2023: £4.5m) is shown as donations from benefactors within note 9.”

Hearts will hold their AGM in Tynecastle Park’s Gorgie Suite at 11am on Wednesday, 4 December, 2024.