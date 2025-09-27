The defender is finally settling in to life in Perth after being recalled by Hearts

Since joining St Johnstone on loan in the summer, Adam Forrester was recalled to Hearts, however since Derek McInnes let him go back to Perth, he has been an integral part of a rampant Saints side.

Forrester has been up and down the M90 like a yo-yo since the cooperation loan move, which allows young Scottish players to move freely between their parent club and a lower-league cooperating club. The Hearts boss took full advantage of the new scheme, when he recalled Forrester back to Gorgie after an injury to Christian Borchgrevink left them short of right backs.

The 20-year old moved back to St Johnstone earlier this month and has started in their last three wins against Raith Rovers, Dunfermline, and Airdrieonians respectively. When Forrester was recalled, Simo Valakari signed Liam Smith from Bohemians, therefore there was no guarantees that the Hearts man would waltz back into the starting lineup.

‘I’ve fitted in really well’

With six wins out of seven, the Saints are running riot in the Championship and Forrester is finally settling down after a chaotic first few months. According to The Courier, he said: “My papers didn’t come through in time to play against Ross County and then a few days later I was back at Hearts. Eventually, I got the go-ahead to come back here and I’ve fitted in really well. Nobody would have predicted I would have returned to Hearts so quickly.

“The co-operation loans are new to everybody. There was nothing I could do about what type of loan it was. As a footballer, I just have to focus on what I can control. There’s no player who doesn’t want to play, so when the opportunity was still there for me to go to St Johnstone for a second time, I jumped at it. I’ve got in the team and long may that continue.”

“This is a very, very good dressing room. All the boys have been brilliant. There’s nothing carried over from what happened to the club last year (relegation). I knew a few of the boys already, what happened last season isn’t something I’ve spoken to the boys about. It’s in the past, they’ve forgotten about it, and everybody is focused on achieving our goals this season.”

Forrester main aim to get Saints ‘back where they belong’

The defender has thanked Valakari for keeping the faith in him despite signing reinforcements and also says his main goal is to get St Johnstone promoted. He said: “Obviously, the club signed Liam while I was back at Hearts. I knew that St Johnstone wouldn’t just wait about, and rightly so.

“It was brilliant that the gaffer still wanted me. That wouldn’t have been the case if he didn’t think I had a good chance of playing. I can’t thank him enough. It was a real confidence boost that he’s put his faith in me for a second time and I’ll be trying to repay him for that.

“Personally, I want to get minutes to improve my game. More importantly though, I want to be part of the team that gets St Johnstone back to the Premiership, where they belong. That’s my biggest aim.”