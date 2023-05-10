Dundee have parted company with manager Gary Bowyer just days after they won the Championship title and confirmed their return to the Premiership next season.

The news that the Englishman would be leaving Dens Park came just hours after he was confirmed as the SPFL Championship Manager of the Season award winner. Following reports earlier this week, the 51-year old is now expected to return to former club Blackpool who are preparing for life in England’s League One after relegation from the EFL Championship this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders sacked Michael Appleton, who has previously been in contention for the Easter Road head coach job, earlier this season and replaced him with Queen of the South legend and former Hibs striker Stephen Dobbie on an interim basis. However, the ex-Rangers and St Johnstone forward couldn’t save them from finishing second bottom in the English second tier.

Dundee will now be looking for a new manager to lead them in their return to the Premiership next season and there are reports that they could already have a replacement lined up. It is believed that chairman John Nelms and Technical Director Gordon Strachan may be in contact with Callum Davidson with a view to him becoming Bowyer’s replacement.

The Scottish Cup and Scottish League cup winning coach has been out of work since leaving St Johnstone earlier this season following a disappointing few months for the Perth Saints. The 46-year old is so favoured for the role that bookmakes have confirmed they may not even open a market on who the next permanent Dundee head coach might be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad