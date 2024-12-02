Hearts and Hibs have both been in Scottish Premiership action this past weekend

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts drew 1-1 at home with high-flying Aberdeen. They were 1-0 down at half-time and levelled things up after the interval after a Nicky Devlin own goal.

Meanwhile, Hibs won 3-0 away at Motherwell after goals by Junior Hoilett, Mykola Kukharevych and Josh Campbell. Here is a look at some of the latest news from around the Scottish Premiership and beyond...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aberdeen injury worry

Aberdeen are sweating over the fitness of goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov ahead of their next clash against Celtic. The former Cambridge United man came off injured in their match against Hearts and will now need to be assessed.

Speaking after the match, the Dons’ boss Jimmy Thelin said: “Let's see tomorrow, we need to make a real check on him first. I want them (the medical staff) to say exactly what it was first before I say something. But he couldn't keep playing so we needed to change him.

“But the good thing was Ross (Doohan) came in and did really well and he looked really prepared, so we have a good squad. Jimmy McGarry did well, Angus MacDonald did well, a lot of players who don't play so much also gave a good impression on the pitch. And that's what we need when the games are so intense, we need to keep everybody healthy and fresh inside the games.”

In terms of the overall game, Thelin said: “I think it's a fair result when the game is over. We had some parts when we were 1-0 ahead where we could do better, but also they did well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way the game went on, there were times we lost the rhythm and dynamic in our team and gave away the ball in some situations. When a game is that intense and we’re not really there then we can make these small mistakes and that can give Hearts momentum, but also vice versa, Hearts did the same in some areas and we got the ball. It was quite a busy game in some situations.”

Scotland ace impresses again

Scotland international Scott McTominay has caught the eye playing for Napoli again. He made the switch to Italy in the summer from Manchester United and has adapted to life in Serie A with relative ease.

The 27-year-old scored the only goal of the game against Torino last time out as they picked up three points. He also secured the Man of the Match award against Che Adams’ side.

Supporters have been hailing McTominay on social media as he continues to impress abroad. One wrote: “There are those who praise a Dutchman who scores central goals against teams that move aside. Then there is him, the strongest midfielder in Serie A. Simply, Scott McTominay. With a deadly left-footed shot he strikes like Milinkovic-Savic."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another wrote: “Another wrote: Entertaining first half with quite clear chances for both teams. The McTominay effect has once again been decisive for Conte's men: the Scot's 4th goal this season and the third time it has meant a 1-0 lead."