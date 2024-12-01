The Motherwell boss was upfront and honest after Hibs put his team to the sword.

Stuart Kettlewell held his hands up over Motherwell’s performance over Hibs - and insisted the Fir Park visitors merited their full rewards.

David Gray’s side coasted by the Steelmen in an impressive Premiership showing to secure their second win of the campaign. Goals from Junior Hoilett, Mykola Kukharevych and Josh Campbell sealed a fine day for Hibs who fully move off bottom of the division.

Kettlewell meanwhile was left furious with the manner of win in terms of how easy his side made it for Hibs, with defending in particular sparking fury. He said: “Hibs, of course, certainly deserved their three points. I feel real anger in every aspect of the performance. I can't shy away from that and we don't have any excuses about travel or referees. Full ownership rests with myself.

"Playing at home, we have never been in that position of being 3-0 down, totally out of the game and having no spark to get back into it. We lacked quality at the top end, we lacked quality in the midfield and we conceded the most ridiculous goals.

"That becomes a recipe for disaster in a match. It's as simple as that. The sole responsibility now lies with me to correct that. We have conceded five goals in the last two games that have been amateurish.

"I have to put players into a position to make better decisions and have more confidence in the forward areas. We have had praise for our start to the season and getting to a semi-final so you have to take the criticism that comes your way after that result and performance.

"It's a bad day at the office but you need to look deeper into it. I can't just say, 'Oh it will be all right on Wednesday at Dundee'. We now have to make sure I can come up with a solution that takes us back to where we were at the start of the season.

"We're all going to have to stand up and be counted, get ourselves back to the position where we're difficult to play against and clinical when opportunities come."