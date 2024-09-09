Hearts and Hibs' squad average age compared to Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen and more

Published 9th Sep 2024

This is the average age of Hearts and Hibs current first team squads compared to the rest of the Scottish Premiership.

Hearts are back in action this weekend with a tricky away trip to Glasgow to take on Celtic. Steven Naismith’s side have had a tough start to the new season and haven’t won in their first four fixtures as they look to returnn to winning ways.

As for Hibs, they take on St Johnstone at home. They have their drawn their last two games against Kilmarnock and Dundee under David Gray.

The transfer window shut at the end of last month and teams now have to wait until January to sign players, unless they delve into the free agent market. Here is a look at the average age of every squad...

26.3

1. Kilmarnock

26.3 | SNS Group

25.9

2. St Mirren

25.9 | SNS Group

25.9

3. Hearts

25.9 | SNS Group

25.7

4. Dundee United

25.7 | SNS Group

