Hibs and Hearts players will put their differences aside when they link up for international duty.

Hearts and Hibs will take to the pitch at the weekend, as they each look to kickstart their respective league campaigns.

The Jambos will play Rangers at Ibrox on Sunday, while Hibs will square off against St. Mirren at Easter Road a day before. Meanwhile, Hibs and Hearts players have been included in a national squad while David Moyes has revealed how he almost snapped up a Scotland ace during his stint with Sunderland.

Hibs and Hearts players included in latest Australia squad

The latest Australia squad has been announced. Hibs stars Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller have made the cut for the Socceroos, as has Hearts defender Kye Rowles.

Boyle and Rowles are both experienced members of the Australia team. Boyle has 30 caps under his belt, alongside nine goals, while Rowles has won 23 caps and has scored one goal. Miller, on the other hand, is a relative newcomer to international football, with six caps to his name, but has managed to score during this time.

Former Hibs player Jackson Irvine was also included in the Australia squad. He bounced around several Scottish clubs during his time in the country, including Celtic, Kilmarnock and Ross County. Currently, he plays for FC St. Pauli in the Bundesliga.

Australia have two fixtures on the horizon in the upcoming international break. As part of the Asian section of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, they will take on Saudi Arabia on Thursday, November 14 and Bahrain on Tuesday, November 19.

David Moyes ‘nearly’ signed Scotland skipper at Sunderland

David Moyes’ time as manager of Sunderland was - however, it could have been salvaged had he succeeded in his quest to bring Andy Robertson to the Stadium of Light.

He described his failure to acquire Robertson’s services as a ‘hard luck story’ - instead of joining Sunderland, the eventual Champions League winning fullback made the decision to join Hull City instead.

Speaking on The Overlap podcast, Moyes said: “Andy Robertson, if you remember, left Scotland, Queen’s Park, to go to Hull City [sic]. I actually thought I’d done a deal to get him to come to Sunderland.

“I was the manager at Sunderland at the time, and I met his agents and tried to sort out a deal to get him to come from Hull to Sunderland, but at that time, Hull and Sunderland were both near the bottom of the league and in competition, so we didn’t get him. But there’s a million hard luck stories in football.”

Since then, Robertson has led a fantastic career in football and has cemented his position as one of the greatest left backs in Premier League history. He joined Liverpool in 2017 for a bargain price of £8 million - he has won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and two League Cups during his time at Anfield. Additionally, he has also picked 78 Scotland caps, scoring three goals.