Lawrence Shankland scored Scotland's equaliser to keep the hopes of a top finish in Euros qualifying table

Hearts were well represented in last night’s (Thursday 16 November) Scotland fixture with goalkeeper Zander Clark making his first start in an international shirt and Jambos captain Lawrence Shankland coming off the bench to score an injury time equaliser.

Georgia scored their opener, courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the opening 15 minutes with Scott McTominay adding to his illustrious Euros qualifying career following the restart.

The Georgian star then put his side ahead but the Jambos star man was able to quell fears of a fourth defeat in a row by nodding the ball in after 90+2 minutes, scoring his sixth goal in six games across the board.

Speaking after the whistle, Shankland said: “I knew it was just being in and around the goal and hopefully a chance would come. We were chasing the game, it was important to come from behind twice.”

Steve Clarke will now face a squad dilemma ahead of Scotland’s final Euros qualifying fixture at Hampden Park this weekend where the Tartan Army will welcome Norway.

The Tartan Army fans have been full of suggestions with the majority in the firm belief that the 28-year-old ex-Aberdeen striker is fully deserving of a seat on the plane to Germany next year.

Following Lawrence Shankland’s second goal for his country, here are some of the best comments, as found on X, from the Jambo and Tartan Army faithful:

One fan congratulated the Scotland number ten: “Well done Shanks. Should’ve been on about 25 minutes before that and we might’ve won the game.”

With another adding: “Well done Scotland, always been a tough place for us, big shout out to Shankland get in there laddy.”

Many, however, were quick to suggest he deserves a place in the starting XI. Here are some of the comments urging Clarke to start the Jambos striker:

“Start him against Norway now Clarke instead of Dykes”

“Imagine what he’d do with 90 minutes.”

“Goal scorer who is scoring lots of goals scores a goal. Wondering if he’d have scored more given more minutes.”

“Get him in the starting 11 against Norway.”

“Should (have) come on right after 2nd half, we should be winning these games not taking 2-2 taken a point.”

“Get him on the plane next year."

“Start Shankland. He’s the most capable striker we’ve got.”

While Scotland fans have urged Clarke to start the Hearts number nine, Jambos fans have made a similar transfer claim.