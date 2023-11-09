Hearts battle, Rangers profit boost, Celtic selection claim

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was another sorry night for many Hibs fans as they were forced to watch their side squander yet another win. Having been 2-1 up at the end of regulation time, a last minute goal from St Mirren’s Lewis Jamieson saw another two points drop past them.

The fixture in Paisley had further VAR complications but ultimately it marks another winless game for Nick Montgomery.

However, both Hibs and Hearts will now look ahead to this weekend as the Hibees welcome Kilmarnock to Easter Road in the hope of finding their third win of the season while Hearts travel to motherwell as they seek to bounce back from last weekend's Hampden upsets.

Here is the latest news from Hibs, Hearts and their Scottish Premiership rivals…

Hearts key man to face international battle

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke is contemplating playing Motherwell's Liam Kelly in one game and Heart of Midlothian's Zander Clark in the other as he faces the final two Euro 2024 qualifiers without injured first-choice goalkeeper Angus Gunn (The Scotsman).

With Gunn recovering from a muscle injury, this weekend’s Scottish Premiership clash could see the glovesman battle it out to see who makes their competitive debut as the international side prepare to face Georgia and Norway in the upcoming break.

As neither goalkeeper has enjoyed much international experience, reports from the Scotsman have suggested a rotation is highly likely with the Motherwell keeper to feature in one clash while the Jambos man takes the gloves for the second.

Rangers see further profit despite management chances

Rangers will announce a profit for a second successive year at their forthcoming annual meeting, despite the massive costs of getting rid of two first-team managers in the space of a year (Scottish Sun).

In a meet and greet with Gers fans, the chief executive James Bisgrove said that including a bumper revenue increase on the back of the club’s Europa League run, the Ibrox have an operating profit of £5.9 million for the 12 months up until 2022, their first in the decade since the club built its way back up through the divisions.

Bisgrove announced: “In the next week or two we will release financial results and we will record a profit for a second successive season.

"The departure of previous managers hasn’t impacted that. The board have been very supportive of decisions, from a debt perspective there is no external debt from those decisions.”

Celtic told to play ‘talented’ starlet

The Ex-Scotland international and Celtic man Peter Grant has revealed that there is one young star who should be given a run in the team soon due to his goal-scoring exploits in the B team. (TBR Football)

Speaking on the Go Radio Football show, Grant said: “Everybody tells me about Rocco Vata. So if he’s not signed a new contract and that’s the reason he’s not involved, we don’t know the ins and outs of that.

“A couple of times I’ve seen him in preseason I thought he’s a winger, he gets by people, he scores goals.

“Seemingly they have changed his position through the middle and he’s scoring goals. But how are we going to be able to see him because he’s not getting in the first team?