Hearts’ latest pre season opponent has been confirmed.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts have pencilled in their latest pre season friendly as part of preparations for the new season.

The Jambos have added Claudio Braga to their ranks as they continue to flesh out head coach Derek McInnes’ squad. Competitive action begins next month against Dunfermline Athletic in the Premier Sports Cup before clashes with Hamilton, Stirling Albion and Dumbarton, followed by Craig Gordon’s testimonial against one of the keeper’s former clubs, Sunderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before that, Hearts will be in Spain for a pre season training camp that will include a closed-door friendly against English League Two club Crawley Town. Now East Kilbride manager Mick Kennedy has confirmed that the Lowland League champions will provide opposition for Hearts before the competitive action gets going.

Latest Hearts friendly confirmed

Kilby won the fifth tier and secured their long-awaited promotion to the SPFL by beating Bonnyrigg Rose in the League Two play-off. The game will take place behind closed doors and final details are being sown up, but EK boss Mick Kennedy is relishing the chance to face Hearts as well as Dunfermline Athletic, managed by ex Hibs boss Neil Lennon.

He told Lanarkshire Live Sport: “Hearts' first team are coming but it will be a behind closed doors game. There are two dates in the diary and we are just waiting to determine which one it will be. It is great to get a game like this. There is enough respect for us now in the leagues in terms of the quality we have at the club. Anytime we have played against a side above us, we have posed a real challenge.

"Probably with where Hearts will be in terms of their pre-season at that point, it will be a difficult enough game for them in terms of early preparation, as they build towards more difficult friendlies. It suits both clubs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why SPFL boss is delighted to take on Hearts

“With Derek going in there, he will be building his own group and looking to fine tune, but it is something we are all looking forward to. Neil will be looking to try and challenge for in the Championship and get into the Premiership as soon as possible. It will be exciting to bring Neil and his team here. It's a good test for us before the League Cup section gets going."

On their Premier Sports Cup group, which includes St Johnstone, Kennedy said earlier this month: “I look forward to these occasions because it gives us a chance to test ourselves against some big teams. Nothing changes in terms of our style of play, so they are always interesting occasions. I am m looking forward to it.”

In the meantime, planning is continuing for the new season at Hearts. On top of the Braga signing, Norwegian right-back Christian Borchgrevink, Greek winger Alexandros Kyziridis, Belgian striker Elton Kabangu and Irish midfielder Oisin McEntee have all arrived ahead of pre season starting. Stuart Findlay is also a target, having worked with McInnes while at Kilmarnock.