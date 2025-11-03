The former Dundee United and Motherwell man was back in the Jambos’ starting line-up for Saturday’s 4-0 win over Dundee.

Hearts midfielder Blair Spittal says he and the other players who have found themselves missing out on places in the starting XI this season need to be patient and continue to train right amid their fantastic Scottish Premiership run.

The Jambos are now nine points clear at the top of the table and, having played each team once, finish the first round of fixtures with nine wins and two draws. Saturday’s 4-0 win over Dundee was a comfortable way to bring that first section of matches to an end.

They face Spittal’s old club Dundee United at Tynecastle next up on Sunday with the 29-year old hoping he did enough to maintain his place amongst the starters. Regardless, he is enjoying the atmosphere in the squad and also discussed the role that the ‘core’ group of Scottish players has in the dressing room.

Speaking after Saturday’s win over Dundee, Spittal discussed his own performance, saying: “I thought in parts I played well, it took me a wee bit of time to get used to it obviously. I’ve not played as much as I'd like in the past wee bit but you can't complain, the boys are going out and winning games all the time. It's about being patient, make sure you're training right and then when the opportunity comes you try and take it.

“The way that Dundee play with the back five and they make it hard, there's not a lot of space but I think as soon as you get the first goal you kind of entice them into coming into positions. We were slick in parts, you could see it as the game went on we grew in confidence and it was a good night all round.

“Competition is rife in the squad, obviously the last five or six games with the boys winning constantly there's been a lot of continuity in the team and that's what you want as a footballer. For us it's been in the background, making sure we're training right, making sure our standards are high and we don't let anyone slip. Like I say it's all for us to make sure when we get the opportunity to make sure we're trying to take it.

“I spoke to the manager before the game and he told me what we wanted. I found myself off the left in the first half but kind of coming into wee pockets and trying to bring players out and leave the space. I think the first goal comes from it, Harry sees that and moves on. The second half I went off the right, put Kiz out to his natural side and I don't think there was much change to be honest. I think we still managed to cause them a lot of problems from the positions we were picking up and we get the goals at good times again. It's just a really good time to be at the club so we're enjoying it.

“You need to just keep going, obviously we've got a game next Sunday now so we've got a wee bit of time to recover, make sure everyone's ready for next Sunday, it's a massive game. I's important that you keep the momentum going and we've managed to do that.”

“It’s all about standards” for Spittal and ‘core’ Scottish player group at Hearts this season

The 29-year old probably thought he had scored his first goal of the season to make it 3-0 on the day but was denied by a super save by Dundee stopper Jon McCracken. Luckily for Hearts though, Landry Kabore was there to pounce on the rebound and score his second of the afternoon.

“As soon as I've hit it I thought it was in.” said Spittal. “But the goalie has pulled off a great save and Kabore does what good striker's do so it doesn't matter how it goes in as long as it ends up in the back of the net. I think that third goal just kind of kills the game altogether and then we managed to get the fourth and it makes it look a lot more comfortable than what it was in parts.”

Hearts have obviously recruited significantly in the summer, bringing in new players from all over the globe. Spittal finds himself as part of a key group of players who have played most of their careers in Scotland and know the league like the back of their hands.

That influence is something that has been an important asset to head coach Derek McInnes this season as Spittal explained. He said: “The manager's stated to us in pre-season what he wants from the kind of core group of Scottish boys that we've got in the changing room. It's all about standards, making sure that we're driving it.

“We've got our targets but at the same time we can't look too far ahead, we've got massive games coming up. We've got a lot of momentum behind us so that's all you can ask for as a footballer.”

