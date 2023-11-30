Hearts boss achieves November record in Scottish Premiership

Hearts fans will hope their boss receives the Manager of the Month award following November success

Steven Naismith will have been the only manager in the Scottish Premiership to have achieved a 100 percent win record in November.

The Hearts have won three games this month with the successive wins marking the first time the Jambos have achieved such a streak since January 2022. However, the three wins also mark something that has been unable to be achieved by any other manager in the league.

The Tynecastle side first beat Livingston 1-0 at home, with Kenneth Vargas scoring his first goal for the Jambos, before heading to Fir Park where they defeated Motherwell 2-1. Following the international break, the Jambos then completed their third win as Lawrence Shankland's goal against St Johnstone ensure another three points.

While both Celtic and Rangers managers have accomplished unbeaten runs, their most recent fixtures ended in draws with the Hoops drawing at home to Motherwell and the Gers securing a last minute penalty to draw at Pittodrie.

Similarly, Hibs have also enjoyed an unbeaten November but their first fixture of the month saw draw 2-2 against St Mirren to disallow Nick Montgomery a complete win streak.

Following the win over the Saints, Naismith received much criticism from fans for the Jambos' style of play with many citing it to be 'boring'. However, one Jamtart now believes the 37-year-old ex-striker is well in line to receive the Manger of the Month award after posting about the success on X.

