The manager is very reluctant to lose anyone, particularly after the injuries sustained by Liam Boyce, Kye Rowles and Nathaniel Atkinson in the 3-2 win over St Johnstone. But he admitted one or two may want to move on before the window closes at midnight on Thursday if others arrive in their positions.

“It depends what comes in,” Neilson replied when asked about potential departures. “That might affect game time for the other guys. But I'd like to keep most of them.

“As you see, we are down to the bare bones. We need to go again on Wednesday and then go again on Saturday. Then the European games kick in. So we probably can't afford to let too many go.”

Lewis Neilson was outstanding against St Johnstone on his first competitive start for Hearts. Picture: Ross Parker / SNS

Neilson is thought to be looking for a forward and a right-sided centre-back. But injuries to Craig Halkett and now Rowles, with Stephen Kingsley also missing out against Saints over concerns about his hamstring, mean the need to extra defensive cover is more pressing than ever.

German midfielder Orestis Kiomourtzoglou has signed a three-year deal to join from Dutch club Heracles Almelo, pending a visa and international clearance, but Hearts are not finished yet.

Neilson added: “We know we need to get a couple in. We got Kio in just there but maybe we need another one or two. [The new injuries] might mean we are a bit more aggressive in chasing them.”

With injuries to defenders piling up, the Hearts boss was encouraged by the man-of-the-match performance delivered by Lewis Neilson at centre-back on his first competitive start.

The manager drew comparisons between the 19-year-old and John Souttar, who took a similar career path by moving to Tynecastle from Tannadice as a teenager.

“It's what I expected from him,” the manager said of his namesake’s commanding display against Saints. “I had him at Dundee United as a kid. We had him training with the first team and he was round about the first-team squad. We brought him here and he just needs a wee bit of time.

“A wee bit like John Souttar, when I brought him here. John needed a few months just to get used to the intensity, the club and the way we want to play. You can see he is starting to develop.