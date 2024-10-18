Hearts boss to hold talks with Liam Fox over Tynecastle future and reveals why captain situation won't change

Hearts Head Coach Neil Critchley (L) and Assistant Coach Mike Garrity (R) | SNS Group

Newly-appointed Hearts boss has faced a busy first week in the Tynecastle hot seat

Neil Critchley has revealed he will hold discussions with Hearts coach Liam Fox over his future at the club in the coming days.

Fox was named interim boss during the Jambos search for a new manager and took charge of three matches, including the 2-1 Europa Conference League victory over Dinamo Minsk in Azerbaijan in the wake of Steve Naismith’s sacking.

Critchley, who has been joined by trusted No.2 Mike Garrity in Edinburgh, intends to find a place for Fox - who served as B-team head coach at the start of the season - within his backroom staff.

Asked whether Fox is going to remain part of his coaching team moving forward, the Englishman stated: “He has been this week and then that's a discussion that we'll have. It's got to be right for all of us and him but I can only repeat he's been fantastic for me this week and I think he's enjoyed being with us. He's been with us on the pitch every day so we'll see where that gets to in the future.

“Liam's been fantastic. It's been great to have him around and supporting us this week because he's got a great insight into the younger players at the club. He's a good link between the B team and the academy and the first team.

“He's been really supportive of me, couldn't have helped any better and he's a really good coach. If you look at his experience of what he's learnt so far, he's been a really genuine help to me and I'm very thankful to that.” Meanwhile, Critchley confirmed the captaincy situation will remain the same with talisman Lawrence Shankland leading the team on the pitch and goalkeeper Craig Gordon also filling a leadership role.

He added: “I spoke to Lawrence yesterday, I had a good chat with him and he explained the situation and I have no reason to change that,” he said. “He’s the captain on the pitch but Craig is also the club captain if you like and I’m happy with that arrangement.

“He (Shankland) is going to be very important, obviously I’m aware of his background and his career and we had a good conversation. His goal-scoring record in the last couple of seasons has been unbelievable. It's not gone the way that him or the team would have wanted so far this season.

“It's a two-way thing, it's not just down to me but if I can help the team to help him and if I can help him in any way that I can then that's what I'm here to do. I'm here to try and help all of the players to improve and get better,”