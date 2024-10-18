Summer signing has contract torn up ahead of Hearts v St Mirren

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts’ upcoming opponents have dismissed a senior player following a recent police charge.

St Mirren have announced they have parted ways with defender Shaun Rooney ahead of this weekend’s trip to Tynecastle. The 28-year-old has ‘left the club by mutual consent’, as confirmed by the Buddies in an official statement.

Rooney had initially been suspended by St Mirren following an assault charge on an 18-year-old woman in a Glasgow takeaway last month. He was also charged with breach of the pace involving an 18-year-old male, which is being treated as a hate crime, Police Scotland confirmed.

The defender leaves the club just five months after he signed from EFL League Two side Fleetwood Town. Following the announcement, St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson said: “Obviously it’s not an ideal situation, I've lost a player that we can't really replace until January. So that's an issue for us with the injuries we've got.

“It leaves us slightly short but we’ll be fine — there are other boys doing very well and there are some younger players coming through. It’s up to the boys to step in.”

Hearts still searching for first win

St Mirren are currently sixth in the Scottish Premiership table, with eight points from their opening eight fixtures. Robinson’s side have won two, drawn two and lost four so far. They will travel to the capital on Saturday to take on Hearts, who are in desperate need of their first win of the season.

As a result of their miserable start to the 2024/25 season, the Jambos are currently bottom of the Scottish Premiership standings, with just two points on the board. Their last result before the international break ended in a 3-2 defeat to Aberdeen, who continue to put pressure on Celtic at the top of the tree.

Despite going 2-1 up at Pittodrie in the 63rd minute, a Jorge Grant red card and two goals for the Dons unravelled Hearts’ efforts on the road. The Jam Tarts will be hoping for a perfect start to life under Neil Critchley, who was appointed their new manager earlier this week, penning a contract through to the end of the 2026/27 season.

“I watched all the games because I've had a little bit of time on my hands, but it's always good to see the players first hand. Getting to know them, speaking to them and seeing them in training,” Critchley said.

“There was a good energy, good vibe about the group. From what I've seen, I'm encouraged by what we can still try and do this season.”