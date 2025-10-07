Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland wins SPFL Premiership award

Scotland striker scoring goals as Edinburgh club top the SPFL Premiership

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts captain Lawrence Shankland was today named William Hill Premiership Player of the Month for September. The 30-year-old has been in impressive form lately and scored three goals in two games, taking his tally to seven in 11 appearances so far this season.

Although his impressive form did not warrant a Scotland call-up for this month’s World Cup qualifiers against Greece and Belarus, Shankland has earned recognition from the Scottish Professional Football League. They named him the top-flight’s most influential player for September as a result of his displays in maroon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts only played twice in September, beating Rangers 2-0 for their first victory at Ibrox since 2014 and their first top-flight win there since 2012. Shankland scored both goals, a fine left-footed finish and then a rebound after Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland saved his second-half penalty.

Shankland scored in a 3-0 win against Falkirk the following week and has been a key player under the Tynecastle head coach Derek McInnes. Hearts have won six and drawn one of their league games so far this term and climbed to the top of the Premiership table, where they sit two points ahead of champions Celtic.

In a statement on Shankland’s award, Hearts said: “Lawrence Shankland has been named the William Hill Premiership Player of the Month for September. The Jambos’ skipper enjoyed a fine month, bagging three goals in two games as the boys in maroon won two matches from two.

“Lawrence led the line expertly at Ibrox, notching a brace to give the Jam Tarts a fine 2-0 win against Rangers, then followed that up with a superb long-range strike in the 3-0 Tynecastle victory over Falkirk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With seven goals in 11 games, the captain has been an instrumental part in Hearts’ unbeaten start to the Premiership campaign, which most recently saw a dramatic Edinburgh derby win against Hibs, a result that keeps the Jambos top of the league.”

McInnes explained following Saturday’s win against Hibs that he expects Hearts to improve in the weeks to come. “The players train with motivation, they train professionally, so I'm not looking for any more, I don't think they can give any more in terms of that,” said McInnes.

“We've got players to come back as well. We've got a few injured, we've got a few sitting in the stand today. We've got good players, so it shows you the depth, we've got Ageu who should probably be back for Kilmarnock [in two weeks], we've got Frankie Kent who will be back for Celtic, we've got [Islam] Chesnokov arriving in January, so there's already a bit more beef to the squad, a bit more strength about it.

“I think we can get improvements from signings and from availability of players, but we've got to recognise that it's been a lot of tight games, and we've just got to recognise that we're going to have to keep working hard for everything we get. Everybody's so desperate for success at Hearts, but what we've got to do is recognise that there's work to be done here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were a bottom-six club last season, and it's not just a flick of a switch that makes things better. You're going to have to recognise that. Can you do your job better than your opponents Monday to Friday? Can you, as well as have good players, recognise that? We're not all that unless we continue to work and try and improve.”

READ MORE: Scotland hope for Hearts players ahead of World Cup