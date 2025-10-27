Hearts went eight points clear of Celtic on Sunday, but how can they maintain their lead at the top of the table?

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scott Allan believes Hearts must make it to January and then spend big in the transfer window in order to maintain a serious title challenge.

The Jambos sealed a huge statement 3-1 win over Celtic at Tynecastle on Sunday to move eight points clear of the defending champions - winning eight and drawing one of their nine Premiership matches so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, it’s been over 40 years since anyone disturbed the Old Firm dominance in the Scottish title race, while Hearts’ last of their four titles came way back in 1960. With that in mind, any talk of making Derek McInnes’ men favourites at this early stage is very premature.

Hearts’ Premiership lead ‘no accident’

However, there’s no denying that Hearts have been good value for their early lead at the summit. Their record of 22 goals scored is at least five better than any other side, while they also have the best defensive record with just seven goals conceded.

Former Hibs and Celtic midfielder Allan has heaped praise on his former Edinburgh rivals, admitting it’s ‘no accident’ that they currently lead the way.

“In terms of favourites, it’s hard to sit here and say that because you’ve seen that dominance year on year in our league. I think they’re in a fantastic position, that points gap they have between themselves and Celtic at this moment in time. And then you add the gap between them and Rangers, it makes for very good reading if you’re a Hearts fan,” Allan told BBC’s Scottish Football Podcast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In terms of substance, I think both boxes would be the most important thing. In terms of metrics that I’ve seen in the last couple of weeks, whether from set-pieces, or throw-ins, goals scored in the last 15 minutes of games, Hearts have been top.

“Hearts aren’t top of the league by accident; they’ve been the best-performing team consistently. They’re probably the only team in the division who consistently pick the same team, and that’s down to Derek McInnes and the recruitment that Hearts have put together. It’s no accident.”

Tony Bloom celebrates Hearts' win over Celtic. | SNS Group

Hearts to make January splash to maintain title push?

There’s still a long way to go before Hearts can seriously dream of delivering a historic title win, with multiple meetings against the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Hibs to come.

According to Allan, the main focus should be on keeping their current form going until January, at which point Tony Bloom can once again back them in the transfer market with further signings who can reinforce their position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “If they keep growing that momentum, for me, it’s about getting to January. And if they’re in a good position, they’ll absolutely strengthen again.

“I think Tony Bloom being at the game and feeling that sense of optimism from the Hearts fans, I think that helps. Actually being in that Arena.”

There’s no time for McInnes or his players to bask in the glory of their memorable win on Sunday, with a trip to St. Mirren to come this Wednesday evening.

Your next Hearts read: 10 pundits react to Hearts vs Celtic as Rodgers accused of disrespect