Hearts coach ‘in the frame’ to replace manager as Celtic man ‘favourite’

Hearts’ B team boss Liam Fox is reportedly in the running for the vacant job with Inverness Caledonian Thistle. Celtic’s B-team coach Darren O’Dea remains the current frontrunner for the vacancy but the Championship side are also said to be keeping an eye on the Jambos man as they seek a replacement for Billy Dodds.

Dodds was sacked after a disappointing start to the 2023/24 season and the Thistles currently sit bottom of the table with just one point from their opening five games. The sporting director John Robertson is taking temporary charge of the club, along with Thistle’s legend Charlie Christie, but this is not a permanent move the club has announced.

The former Celtic centre-back O’Dea has emerged as the main candidate Inverness are eyeing up, with the club officially asking the Hoops for permission to speak to him, according to the Daily Record. The Irishman is currently coaching Celtic’s B team in the Lowland League along with Stephen McManus. It is now being reported that the Scottish champions have been approached for permission for the Championship side to speak to the ex-defender.

However, if this conversation does not go well, Hearts’ man Fox is reportedly next on the list. Despite an unsuccessful time in Dundee, Fox is still a highly-rated coach and enjoyed a spell under Barry Robson at Aberdeen last season before moving south. His young Hearts’ squad have started well in the Scottish fifth tier, competing at the top end of the table.

The 39-year-old coach began his playing career with the Jambos back in 2001 before going on loan to the Northern Irish side Crusaders. He then enjoyed two years with Inverness Caley Thistles but spent the majority of his playing career at Livingston, making nearly 200 league appearances between 2006 and 2013.

Fox’s managerial career began with a return to Hearts where he was registered as both a coach and player. In 2016, he was then named head coach of Cowdenbeath but was sacked a year later with the Scottish League Two side at risk of a third consecutive relegation.

