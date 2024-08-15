'A great dream' for Andres Salazar as Colombian full-back completes Hearts loan move

Andres Salazar (centre) has completed his move to Hearts (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The left-back, who has played for the Colombian men’s national team, joins for the season from Atletico Nacional.

Hearts have finally confirmed the loan signing of Colombian international left back Andres Salazar from Atletico Nacional.

The 21-year old had agreed a move to the Edinburgh club earlier this week but an official announcement on his arrival was held up until the application for a UK visa was complete. He watched from the stands as the Jambos lost to Dundee at Dens Park last weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking to the club’s official website, Salazar said: “I am a strong player in one against ones, and I'm fast too. I like to make good passes, and I have a winning mentality.

"I'm excited for the opportunity to play. It's a club with a lot of history, great players, and a fantastic step forward in my career. I'm very happy to be here and know I've made a good decision. I am very happy to be part of this great team. For me, it's a great dream to come and play in the UK.”

Head coach Steven Naismith added: “A lot of hard work has gone into making this deal possible so I’m happy that it’s now over the line. In Andres we’re getting a quality player with loads of experience, despite his young age.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s played domestic, continental and international football so he’ll bring that knowledge to the dressing room. His talent means there will be healthy competition amongst the squad for a place in the starting line-up, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Salazar has spent time on loan at Colombian sides Valledupar and Fortaleza CEIF in recent seasons and has played 26 times for parent club Nacional. He has been capped 30 times by his country ad youth level and has made one appearance for the men’s senior national team which came in a 1-0 friendly win over Iraq last summer.