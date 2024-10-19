Hearts interim manager Liam Fox. | SNS Group

Fox has been appointed first-team assistant coach on a contract until 2027

Hearts have confirmed that Liam Fox will be a permanent member of Neil Critchley’s first-team coaching staff going forward.

A product of the club’s youth academy, Fox returned to Tynecastle last summer after being appointed head coach of the B team. He guided the Wee Jambos to a runners-up finish in the Lowland League last season and was placed in interim charge of first-team affairs following Steven Naismith’s dismissal last month.

He was in the dugout for three matches against Ross County, Dinamo Minsk and Aberdeen before Hearts unveiled Critchley as their new manager earlier this week.

Fox has been working alongside the Englishman and his assistant Mike Garrity at Riccarton and it has now been decided he will take up the role of assistant first-team coach with immediate effect on a contract until 2027.

Commenting on his decision to add Fox to his coaching team on a permanent basis, Critchley told Hearts’ official website: “I’m delighted that Liam has agreed to join the first team coaching setup. In the short time that I’ve been at the club, his experience and knowledge of not only the group of players, but the football club in general, has been invaluable.

“Liam has a lot to offer as a coach and I’m very much looking forward to continuing to work with him.”

Fox added: “Firstly, I’d like to thank Neil, Mike and the club for the opportunity. I’ve really enjoyed working alongside them this week and as a Hearts fan myself, I’m extremely grateful to be given such a role.

“It’s been a difficult start to the season for the club, but during my time in interim charge, the players gave me absolutely everything and I’m sure it’ll be the same for Neil and Mike starting against St Mirren on Saturday.”