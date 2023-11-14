Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Steven Naismith has led his side to a fourth place position as the international break gets underway with Scotland facing Georgia and Norway in their remaining European qualifying fixtures.

This has been no small feat for a side plagued with several injury concerns. Hearts have been without their club captain Craig Gordon for nearly a year as the goalkeeper continues to recover from a severe leg-break while Craig Halkett is nearing his return from an ACL injury.

The Jambos manager has been able to utilise the summer transfer window to acquire both permanent and loaned stars in order to assist the Tynecastle side in their bid for a third place finish.

With the next transfer season now fast approaching, this two week break will give the ex-Hearts striker a perfect chance to assess his squad's needs in time for January's window. Meanwhile, several key figures of the dressing room may also look to this break as an opportunity to seek out their contract agenda as they near the end of their current tenure at Tynecastle.