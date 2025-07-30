The 42-year old has seen it all before with Hearts, Sunderland and Celtic and is looking forward to what the current crop of Jambos’ stars can do under their new gaffer.

The latest in a long line of pre-seasons is coming to an end for Craig Gordon and although the veteran stopper will miss the start of Hearts’ 2025/26 campaign, he’s looking forward to seeing what this new crop of talent is capable of.

The 42-year old wont be fit to feature against Aberdeen on Monday night, and is expected to sit out a good few games after that, so Derek McInnes will have to rely on Zander Clark and Ryan Fulton to keep the clean sheets. The new Jambos gaffer already has an idea of his starting XI could look for the visit of his old club to Tynecastle after an impressive unbeaten run in their Premier Sports Cup group and 3-0 win over Sunderland in Gordon’s testimonial.

With so many new signings in the door at Gorgie, all working under a new head coach, the players seem to have adapted well to their new surroundings. Speaking after his special day last weekend, Gordon lifted the lid on the impact the new gaffer has had since his arrival in the capital.

He said: “The boys are confident. They put together a really good pre-season, took it into the League Cup.

“It was a big step up again [against Sunderland] and they've rose to the occasion and been fantastic. Every game that we've played, we've progressed and we look like a really dangerous team.

“We've got a lot of goals in us from different areas. I'm looking forward to seeing how the season goes. He's put things in place, he's given us a structure to play from.

“We've played a few different formations and got guys used to what he's looking for in different situations and it's been good. He's just been progressing through the pre-season and the games and everything's working really quite well.

“The players that have come in are fitting in exactly what he wants to do. I just think as a club as a whole, everybody's getting it right. I think we're really making strides forward but the proof is next week.

“We've started well and now it's about putting the performances on the pitch and starting well next week.Look at that team out there, playing like that. Everybody's desperate to get in that team, to start the league.

“I want to get back and compete for it as soon as I possibly can. The excitement's building. Everybody's really confident and we feel like we're a good team.”

Hearts and Aberdeen will bring the curtain down on the opening weekend of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership season at Tynecastle on Monday night. The clash is set to be an earlier barometer of where both clubs are in the race for third place this season.

Elsewhere, the season gets underway in earnest at Rugby Park as Kilmarnock host promotion play-off winners Livingston at 3pm on Saturday. That match is followed by Motherwell against Rangers at 5:30pm.

Falkirk vs Dundee United and Dundee vs Hibs take place at 2pm and 3pm respectively on Sunday. They are followed by Celtic vs St Mirren on 4:30pm before the final game at Tynecastle.

