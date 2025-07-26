The 2006 Scottish Cup winner sent a message to his former teammate ahead of his testimonial against Sunderland at Tynecastle.

Hearts’ legend Rudi Skacel has said that Craig Gordon is up there with the very best goalkeepers he had the privilege of playing alongside during his illustrious career.

The pair were part of the Jambos side that lifted the Scottish Cup in 2006 and the former Marseille and Southampton attacker has sent a message to Gordon ahead of his testimonial match against Sunderland at Tynecastle. Skacel heaped praise on the 42-year old and compared him to two of the very best goalkeepers in the world of the 1990s and 2000s.

Skacel played alongside the 87 times capped French stopper Fabien Barthez at Marseille and at international level he was teammates with former Chelsea and Arsenal stopper Petr Cech. He believes that Gordon is ‘up there’ with both those legendary figures.

He said: “Congratulations on a great career Craig. I’ve been lucky in y career to play with some of the great keepers like Cech and Barthez and you are up there with the best.

“I always knew that I never had to defend when you were behind me. Not only are you a great professional, you’re also a great guy. Have a great day at the testimonial, very much deserved, and wish you all the best for the rest of your career - you’ve got a few more years left in you.”

How to watch Hearts vs Sunderland - Craig Gordon testimonial

Craig Gordon’s testimonial match against Sunderland will be played at Tynecastle Park on Saturday, July 26. The 42-year old comes up against his former club who broke the British transfer record for a goalkeeper when they signed him for £9 million in 2007.

Hearts fans who can’t make it to the game can still follow the action on Hearts TV. The game is available to purchase on PPV.