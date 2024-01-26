Hearts defender 'delighted' to sign new deal with quality at Tynecastle 'really high'
Craig Halkett put pen to paper on a new contract with the Jambos earlier this week.
Craig Halkett says he is 'delighted' to have singed a new deal with Hearts and has praised the quality of his teammates since his return from injury.
The 28-year old was out for almost and entire year before making his comeback in December's 2-1 defeat to Aberdeen and has since forced his way back into the first team picture in Gorgie. The Jambos haven't lost a match that the former Livingston centre back has featured in since that day at Pittodrie and they will be hoping to keep that positive run going this weekend.
Speaking ahead of the match on his new deal, which will keep him at Tynecastle until 2026, Halkett said: "I was delighted to get it all sorted,” he told the media ahead of the Aberdeen game. I didn’t have to put a lot of thought into it, I’m reallt happy here and I wanted to stay. It was just about getting it done as soon as possible, and we were able to get there.
“In the middle of my rehab, it was all about getting fit and back out there. Being out for a year is a long time, especially in football, so much goes into a comeback and being ready to even just be around squads again. Over the last few weeks, after getting minutes before that, I’ve been able to get a few starts which is great. Between speaking to the coaching staff and physios, we know there’s still a few weeks to go from getting back to my best.
“The manager’s put his own stamp on us, I think we’re a lot more solid now. The quality of the team when I came back in was very high, so it was always big for myself to come back in and keep that going.”