Hearts defender set to stay at Tynecastle after club reject deadline day bid

Hearts have rejected a Deadline Day offer for versatile defender Toby Sibbick with the club determined to keep the 24-year-old at Tynecastle.

The player has been in and out of the Hearts team lately which had prompted Charlie Adam's Fleetwood Town to make an approach for the player. The former Scotland international had hoped to bring Sibbick to the English third tier club on loan as he bids to lift his side away from the bottom of League One.

Adam, who was appointed boss of the 'Cod Army' in late December, faces a mammoth job in the second half the campaign with Fleetwood eight points from safety after a disastrous spell under former Hibs boss Lee Johnson. The defender was also a reported target for Forest Green Rovers earlier in the campaign but that offer was also rebuffed with Hearts issuing a hands off message for the former Barnsley star who still has a full 18 months left the run on his current deal and is thought to be content in Edinburgh.

It is understood that Fleetwood had hoped to convince Hearts to loan the defender out to them for the second half of the campaign but the Tynecastle hierarchy rejected the offer out of hand and see Sibbick as an important part of the squad as they look to secure third place in the Scottish Premiership.