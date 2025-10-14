September record earns Tynecastle head coach more recognition

Hearts played only two games during September but victories over Rangers and Falkirk were enough to earn Derek McInnes the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award. The Tynecastle head coach achieved his second successive gong from the Scottish Professional Football League having claimed the award in August.

The 54-year-old has overseen a strong start to the new league campaign, with Hearts top of the Premiership and two points clear of champions Celtic. They have won six and drawn one of their seven games so far. Two wins during September were sufficient for McInnes to achieve Manager of the Month after beating Rangers 2-0 at Ibrox and Falkirk 3-0 at Tynecastle.

As international fortnight heads towards a close, players are slowly returning to clubs and Hearts are stepping up preparations for league fixtures resuming this weekend. They travel to Kilmarnock on Saturday for a 5.45pm kick-off eager to maintain their unbeaten Premiership start. Subsequent matches at home to Celtic and away to St Mirren also provide difficult tests before the end of the month.

McInnes endeared himself to supporters in Gorgie with a brand of attacking football, resulting in positive scorlines, late drama and 16 goals scored by Hearts in seven league fixtures. They are the league’s top scorers to date but the manager has stressed no-one at Riccarton will be allowed to rest on early-season laurels.

McInnes took charge at Tynecastle Park in May this year after leaving Kilmarnock. In total, there were 11 signings completed during the summer transfer window in order to strengthen the Hearts first-team squad. They finished seventh in last year’s Premiership and, combined with £9.86m of investment from Tony Bloom, are determined to return to a challenging position this season.

More to follow....