UEFA Europa Conference League trophy. | Getty

Hearts European dates have been put in the diary.

Hearts’ Europa Conference League fixtures have been revealed by UEFA.

First of all they take on Dinamo Minsk, but that one will not take place in Belarus, instead in Azerbaijan behind closed doors. Then it’s Omonia Nicosia and Heidenheim at home with back-to-back trips versus Cercle Brugge and Copenhagen. Their six-game run ends with a match versus Petrocub at Tynecastle.

The draw was made on Friday afternoon after Hearts were knocked out of the Europa League at the play-off stage by Viktoria Plzen. While hard to do so in the wake of defeat, midfielder Cammy Devlin says it’s important to feel positive about life in the Conference.

He said: “I think you have to. It's hard because I'm devastated You can be looking over the game thinking, but you have to be excited because the memories that I can go home with, my two best mates coming to Fiorentina and family, friends from home coming to Fiorentina and watching me play in Florence.

“That's such a cool memory that I've got with my friends. For the fans, I know they love those games. Even when we lost, you hear them talking about the memories. So you do have to be excited about it. But I feel like at the moment it is hard because for one, we haven't won a game this season.

“You do have to be excited because last year, off the back end of a successful season in terms of getting European group stages again, which we missed out on this season before, is something to be excited about, yes.”

Hearts European schedule

Fixture details confirmed:

3rd Oct - 17.45 - Dinamo-Minsk (A)*

24th Oct - 17.45 - Omonoia (H)

7th Nov - 20.00 - Heidenheim (H)

28th Nov - 17.45 - Cercle Brugge (A)

12th Dec - 17.45 - Copenhagen (A)

19th Dec - 20.00 - Petrocub (H)

*tie played in Azerbaijan behind closed-doors.