Hearts have discovered their Europa Conference League opponents - but won’t travel to the nation of one.

Hearts have been booked to face opposition in Belarus - but they aren’t going to be playing them in that nation.

The Europa Conference League draw has been made and Steven Naismith’s side have been picked against Dinamo Minsk away from home, alongside trips to Copenhagen and Cercle Brugge. Hendenheim, Omonia and Petrocub all provide opposition at Tynecastle.

While details of trips to Denmark and Belgium for Copenhagen and Brugge are now being finalised, Hearts will not play Dinamo in Belarus. That is because due to Belarusian involvement in the 2022 Russian invasion of Ukraine, Europe’s football governing body, UEFA, banned Belarusian national and club teams from hosting international matches and competitions.

They still allow Belarusian clubs and the national team to play competitively, but it’s at a neutral ground and behind closed doors. Dinamo have been playing their European games in Mezőkövesd, Hungary, so far. Confirmation and details of matches will be confirmed over the weekend.

Hearts lost out in the Europa League play-off to Viktoria Plzen 2-0 on aggregate, dropping them into this competition. Naismith said post-match: When I saw the draw and even after the first leg I thought tonight was a good opportunity to get to the Europa League.

“It’s one we’ve missed. But being at a big club and not getting results… there’s a demand and a level that’s expected of you and at the moment we’re not hitting that. There’s a positive that we’re in Europe until Christmas.

“In terms of the level and (potential for) wins, the new set-up of every European competition is trying to balance that out to an extent. We are going into the Conference League, it’s still a success for the club but short-term we need to start being more of a threat at the top end of the pitch.”