Hearts will stand firm on their valuation of Lawrence Shankland on transfer deadline day (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The Jambos’ defeat to Viktoria Plzen will have no bearing on their valuation of last season’s top scorer.

Hearts’ Europa League exit at the hands of Viktoria Plzen will have no bearing on the their valuation of club captain Lawrence Shankland on transfer deadline day.

As is always the case it is expected to be a frantic few hours for several clubs across Scotland and England with rumours flying around almost as regularly as player rushing to complete last minute medicals. However, the Edinburgh Evening News understands that the Jambos will not budge on the asking price they have set for last season’s top scorer.

The Gorgie outfit are on record as wanting a fee between £4million and £5million for the 29-year old Scotland international. That figure is based on the money that Hearts would earn by once again qualifying for the Europa League at the end of the 24/25 campaign either through the league or by winning the Scottish Cup.

Although the skipper hasn’t hit the ground running this season, and missed last night’s crucial play-off round qualifier with Plzen though injury, it’s clear that if he can come even close to his 23/24 form then he will be Hearts’ biggest asset in the race for continental qualification again. That means, despite having just one year remaining on his current contract, the capital club have been clear on where they stand when it comes to the type of transfer fee needed for them to consider accepting a bid.

As is the nature of deadline day, supporters can expected to see plenty of rumours circulating surrounding the Euro 2024 forward who has been heavily linked with Rangers over the past few months. However, at the time of publication it is believed that no formal bids or enquiries have been placed.

In terms of other transfer business, it is expected that few younger Jambos’ players will be leaving the club on loan in order to get some valuable first team football before the window closes. Steven Naismith has not fully ruled out bringing in any more new recruits in the final few hours of the window but fans should not expect much news on that front at this time.