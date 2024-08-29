He’s now a Premier League player | (Photo by Craig Foy / SNS Group)

He left Hearts in 2021 after making a big impact in Gorgie.

A Hearts favourite has been hit with a devastating blow as he’s ruled out for the majority of the season.

Aaron Hickey is a favourite of the Hearts support, having broken into the team in 2019 aged just 16, making 34 appearances before clinching a seven-figure move to Serie A with Bologna. Premier League side Brentford then signed him from there, and he’s been with the Bees since 2022.

Last campaign was disrupted by injury and he made just 11 appearances after a hamstring problem that also kept him out of Euro 2024. Now he has suffered a setback and Brentford have confirmed he will miss most of the 24/25 season.

It was an issue suffered in training and it has now been operated on. A club statement reads: “Aaron Hickey is expected to miss most of the 2024/25 season due to a hamstring injury. The Brentford defender suffered a setback during a training session last week and has undergone surgery.”

Head physio at Brentford, Nick Stubbings, said: “The procedure involved the removal of the previous repair sutures and making a new tendon repair. Now we aim to start afresh and help Aaron return to his previous level of health and performance.”

Hickey was not included in the Scotland squad announced by Steve Clarke earlier this week. Right-back turned into a problem area for the national team manager at Euro 2024 with the ex-Hearts star and Everton’s Nathan Patterson unavailable, leading to Anthony Ralston of Celtic becoming the first pick. Max Johnston has joined him in that position for September’s camp.