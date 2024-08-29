Scott McTominay is set for a huge transfer away from Manchester United. | AFP via Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from Celtic and Rangers’ Scottish Premiership rivals

The Scottish transfer deadline day is about to hit the 48 hour mark, leaving capital clubs Hearts, Hibs and their Premiership rivals fighting against the clock to get any last minute deals over the line.

The two Edinburgh sides are both winless in the league and could look to offer their fans a vital boost in the final hours of the window with a late surge of transfer activity.

But what are the rest of their rivals in the division up to as we approach deadline day? Here we take a look at all of the main headlines from the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers star set for exit in significant transfer loss

Philippe Clement’s first summer transfer window has seen plenty of changes at Ibrox with the arrivals of Connor Barron, Václav Černy, Oscar Cortes, Hamza Igamane, Jefte, Liam Kelly, Clinton Nsiala and Robin Pröpper.

However, the Belgian manager’s focus is not only on players coming in, but also players leaving, and in recent weeks he has admitted that the club will only spend more money this summer if enough funds are generated from player sales in the final few days.

One player who looks set to depart is maverick midfielder Todd Cantwell. The ex-Norwich City star, who joined in January 2022, boasts a fairly impressive record of 13 goals and nine assists in 46 Premiership appearances and was at times one of the Light Blues’ most creative players last term.

However, the 26-year-old has made it clear that he wants to leave Glasgow this summer and a move to the Championship looks to be on the cards with Blackburn Rovers reaching a reported six-figure deal, via Glasgow World.

The Daily Record understands that Rangers paid around £1.5m to secure the Englishman’s signature 18 months ago, meaning a six-figure deal will represent a significant loss on their investment even if it is at the higher end of that scale.

Football.Scotland understands that Norwich also have a sell-on clause included in the initial deal that saw Cantwell move to Ibrox. They claim that the fee from Blackburn is above £600,00 but is ‘unlikely to clear’ £1m.

Scotland icon sacrificed for huge Premier League transfer

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano claims that Manchester United were forced to sell an important player in Scott McTominay to fund their lucrative £42.3m move for Manuel Ugarte of PSG.

The Scottish international is set to join Antonio Conte’s Napoli for a fee in the region of £25.4m, putting an end to an impressive seven-season career in the Red Devils first team.

Romano describes McTominay as an outstanding signing for Napoli and adds that it is a good chance for the 27-year-old to get more playing time. He explained, via Caught Offside: “The player wanted to play regularly, Napoli can offer that. But I agree with Rio when he says that Scott is probably underrated, important player and I really rate him.”