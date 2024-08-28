The former Hibs star is now at a Premiership rival. | SNS

Hearts’ Europa League hopes rest on this Thursday’s home clash against Viktoria Plzen

Hearts will be hoping to kick start their season with a night to remember in the second leg of their Europa League play-off tie with Viktoria Plzen.

It’s been a tough start to the season for Steven Naismith’s side who are still waiting for their first competitive victory of the campaign after a draw to Rangers and defeats to Dundee, Falkirk and Motherwell.

The Jambos recovered from a shaky start to get themselves seconds away from a credible goalless draw in the Czech Republic, but suffered heartache in the 96th minute when Daniel Oyegoke turned a late cross into his own net.

Steven Naismith’s side must overcome a one goal deficit in the capital to have any hope of progressing to the next stage, and will hope to harness the energy and atmosphere of Tynecastle to progress.

Viktoria Plzen manager Marek Bakos admits that this could play a key factor in the game and has urged his players to rise to the occasion in what he has described as a place with an ‘incredible atmosphere.’

He told the Plzen website: “We have a big game coming up, the atmosphere at the Hearts stadium is incredible, all the players are looking forward to it. It's not that we're afraid of it. On the contrary!”

He added: “As I said, above all, an excellent atmosphere, a slightly specific smaller pitch and an opponent we met a week ago at the home stadium. Of course, we expect that it will be a little different from them than in Pilsen. They will try to push us more, but we have to be well prepared for that.”

Bakos added that he has been keeping close tabs on Hearts throughout the season, including their 0-0 draw with Rangers on matchday one.

He explained: “Of course we watched their games, for example the duel with Rangers, which is one of those big games. So it could also be perceived in this way. But of course the reality on the pitch is a little different. We have a pre-match on Wednesday, where the boys will touch the grass and see the stadium.”

Premiership manager backs ex-Hibs star to have huge impact

Aberdeen boss Jimmy Thelin believes ex-Hibs forward Kevin Nisbet will have a huge impact at Pittodrie after arriving on a season-long loan deal from Millwall.

Nisbet made his debut off the bench in the 2-0 win against Kilmarnock just 24 hours after arriving on loan from Millwall , and is now tasked with filling the void left by last season’s top scorer Bojan Miovski after his transfer to Girona.

Thelin warns the goal-scoring burden cannot be placed purely on Nisbet, and the Dons boss says Nisbet will be given time to settle in, having played just six minutes for Millwall this season before switching to Pittodrie.

He told the Press and Journal: “We just need to give Kevin time and not put it all on his shoulders. We have good strikers in the team.

“Kevin has only just arrived and we are going to build him up. He is really good inside the box, but also he can press opponents.

“Kevin is very clever with pressing. He is also a really strong link-up player. Like the other players arriving, we will give it some time and then Kevin will make a big impact.”