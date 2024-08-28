Hearts and Hibs faces are in the squad | SNS Group

Hearts and Hibs faces have been named in an upcoming squad.

Hibs pair Kieron Bowie and Murray Johnson have been named in the upcoming Scotland U21 squad alongside Hearts player Lewis Neilson.

The Easter Road pair join rivals from across the SPFL and others further afield like ex-Hibees Josh Doig at Sassuolo, Leeds United’s Jeremiah Mullen and Adedire Mebude of KVC Westerlo in Scot Gemmill’s team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They will take on Spain at Tynecastle on September 6th in a UEFA Under-21 EURO 2025 qualifiers before an away game against Malta on September 10th. Bowie has impressed since joining Hibs from Fulham this transfer window while goalkeeper Johnson is out on loan at Airdrie as he builds first-team experience.

Neilson meanwhile is back in the squad after some pre-season exposure with the Hearts senior squad. He is now building senior experience out on loan with Craig Levein’s St Johnstone where he has played between his natural centre-back position plus stints in midfield areas.

Scotland U21s squad

Matthew Anderson, Celtic

Robert Apter, Blackpool

Connor Barron, Rangers

Kieron Bowie, Hibernian

Lewis Budinauckas, Rangers

Lyall Cameron, Dundee

Josh Doig, US Sassuolo Calcio

Murray Johnston, Airdrieonians (on loan from Hibernian)

Daniel Kelly, Millwall

Leon King, Rangers

Adedire Mebude, KVC Westerlo

Lennon Miller, Motherwell

Jack Milne, Aberdeen

Liam Morrison, Queens Park Rangers

Jeremiah Mullen, Leeds United

Josh Mulligan, Dundee

Dane Murray, Queen's Park (on loan from Celtic)

Lewis Neilson, Partick Thistle (on loan from Heart of Midlothian)

Calvin Ramsay, Wigan Athletic (on loan from Liverpool)

Cieran Slicker, Ipswich Town

Miller Thomson, Dundee United

Bobby Wales, Kilmarnock

David Watson, Kilmarnock