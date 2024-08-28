Hibs duo and Hearts man join Leeds United player + rivals in international squad as team selection revealed
Hibs pair Kieron Bowie and Murray Johnson have been named in the upcoming Scotland U21 squad alongside Hearts player Lewis Neilson.
The Easter Road pair join rivals from across the SPFL and others further afield like ex-Hibees Josh Doig at Sassuolo, Leeds United’s Jeremiah Mullen and Adedire Mebude of KVC Westerlo in Scot Gemmill’s team.
They will take on Spain at Tynecastle on September 6th in a UEFA Under-21 EURO 2025 qualifiers before an away game against Malta on September 10th. Bowie has impressed since joining Hibs from Fulham this transfer window while goalkeeper Johnson is out on loan at Airdrie as he builds first-team experience.
Neilson meanwhile is back in the squad after some pre-season exposure with the Hearts senior squad. He is now building senior experience out on loan with Craig Levein’s St Johnstone where he has played between his natural centre-back position plus stints in midfield areas.
Scotland U21s squad
Matthew Anderson, Celtic
Robert Apter, Blackpool
Connor Barron, Rangers
Kieron Bowie, Hibernian
Lewis Budinauckas, Rangers
Lyall Cameron, Dundee
Josh Doig, US Sassuolo Calcio
Murray Johnston, Airdrieonians (on loan from Hibernian)
Daniel Kelly, Millwall
Leon King, Rangers
Adedire Mebude, KVC Westerlo
Lennon Miller, Motherwell
Jack Milne, Aberdeen
Liam Morrison, Queens Park Rangers
Jeremiah Mullen, Leeds United
Josh Mulligan, Dundee
Dane Murray, Queen's Park (on loan from Celtic)
Lewis Neilson, Partick Thistle (on loan from Heart of Midlothian)
Calvin Ramsay, Wigan Athletic (on loan from Liverpool)
Cieran Slicker, Ipswich Town
Miller Thomson, Dundee United
Bobby Wales, Kilmarnock
David Watson, Kilmarnock
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.