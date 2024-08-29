The UEFA Europa Conference League trophy | AFP via Getty Images

Hearts will be involved in the Europa Conference League this season.

Hearts will play Europa Conference League football this season - and they won’t have to wait long to find out possible opponents.

A 2-0 defeat over two legs to Czech side Viktoria Plzen brought an end to their Europa League stay at the play-off stage. They now drop into the revamped league format of the Conference League where a clutch of top European clubs still await them.

Premiership action against Dundee United and transfer deadline day will take some of the focus but so will this draw, as fans look to see where they are off to around Europe, and boss Steven Naismith takes in what he’s up against. Here’s some of the key details surrounding the draw.

When is the draw?

The draw for the Europa Conference League takes place at 13:30 UK time.

How to watch watch the draw

You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as TNT Sports’ YouTube channel.

What’s the new format?

The competition is now a single 36-team league in which each club faces six different teams (three at home, three away). The top eight clubs at the end of the league stage progress to the round of 16, while those finishing from ninth to 24th will be in the knockout round play-offs to earn a spot in the final 16. Then it goes back to a regular two-legged knockout format.

Matchdays

Matchday 1: 3 October 2024

Matchday 2: 24 October 2024

Matchday 3: 7 November 2024

Matchday 4: 28 November 2024

Matchday 5: 12 December 2024

Matchday 6: 19 December 2024

Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025

Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025

Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025

Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May

Final 28 May 2025

Teams in the Conference League draw

Basaksehir

Gent

FC Astana

HJK

Omonia Nicosia

FC Noah

Olimpija Ljublijana

Pafos FC

Mlada Boleslav

St Gallen

TNS

Cercle Brugge

Legia Warsaw

Panathinaikos

Copenhagen

Vikingur

Vitoria de Guimaraes

Djurgarden

NK Celje

FC Heidenheim

Chelsea

Larne

Fiorentina

Real Betis

APOEL Nicosia

CS Petrocub

Molde

Jagiellonia Bialystok

Dinamo Minsk

Lugano

LASK

Ferencvaros

Rapid Wien

Shamrock Rovers

TSC Backa Topola

