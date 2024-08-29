Europa Conference League draw: Who Hearts could get, live stream details and start time
Hearts will play Europa Conference League football this season - and they won’t have to wait long to find out possible opponents.
A 2-0 defeat over two legs to Czech side Viktoria Plzen brought an end to their Europa League stay at the play-off stage. They now drop into the revamped league format of the Conference League where a clutch of top European clubs still await them.
Premiership action against Dundee United and transfer deadline day will take some of the focus but so will this draw, as fans look to see where they are off to around Europe, and boss Steven Naismith takes in what he’s up against. Here’s some of the key details surrounding the draw.
When is the draw?
The draw for the Europa Conference League takes place at 13:30 UK time.
How to watch watch the draw
You can tune in to watch the draw live on UEFA.com as well as TNT Sports’ YouTube channel.
What’s the new format?
The competition is now a single 36-team league in which each club faces six different teams (three at home, three away). The top eight clubs at the end of the league stage progress to the round of 16, while those finishing from ninth to 24th will be in the knockout round play-offs to earn a spot in the final 16. Then it goes back to a regular two-legged knockout format.
Matchdays
Matchday 1: 3 October 2024
Matchday 2: 24 October 2024
Matchday 3: 7 November 2024
Matchday 4: 28 November 2024
Matchday 5: 12 December 2024
Matchday 6: 19 December 2024
Knockout round play-offs: 13 & 20 February 2025
Round of 16: 6 & 13 March 2025
Quarter-finals: 10 & 17 April 2025
Semi-finals: 1 & 8 May
Final 28 May 2025
Teams in the Conference League draw
Basaksehir
Gent
FC Astana
HJK
Omonia Nicosia
FC Noah
Olimpija Ljublijana
Pafos FC
Mlada Boleslav
St Gallen
TNS
Cercle Brugge
Legia Warsaw
Panathinaikos
Copenhagen
Vikingur
Vitoria de Guimaraes
Djurgarden
NK Celje
FC Heidenheim
Chelsea
Larne
Fiorentina
Real Betis
APOEL Nicosia
CS Petrocub
Molde
Jagiellonia Bialystok
Dinamo Minsk
Lugano
LASK
Ferencvaros
Rapid Wien
Shamrock Rovers
TSC Backa Topola
